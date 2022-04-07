"Paul George or LeBron, well not this year” - Steve Kerr hilariously takes a subtle dig at LA Lakers as they get eliminated from playoff contention

As the knives came out to dissect the LA Lakers' disappointing season, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined the fray in taking jabs at Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Following the Lakers' 110-121 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Purple and Gold were mathematically eliminated from the play-In tournament. Having been rated as a "superteam," the result was nothing short of disappointing.

LeBron James, the Lakers' 37-year old superstar, caught a lot of flak for failing to see the side through to a postseason showing despite having a stacked roster.

James also received a subtle jab from Steve Kerr, who made a slight reference to the superstar during his live appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" Wednesday show. While referring to Golden State's approach to defense in the playoffs, Kerr said:

"When you get into the playoffs and you gotta guard – you name it – Paul George or LeBron, well not this year. [Kerr laughs] Sorry. Just a subtle jab.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame



audacy.com/957thegame/spo… Steve Kerr made a subtle jab toward LeBron and the Lakers for missing the playoffs Steve Kerr made a subtle jab toward LeBron and the Lakers for missing the playoffs 😆audacy.com/957thegame/spo…

James recently also made comments expressing his desire to play alongside Steph Curry. Considering the state of the Purple and Gold, the comments raised a lot of concern among fans.

But with LeBron James and the LA Lakers out of the way, Steve Kerr and the Warriors have one less concern to worry about as they prepare for the playoffs.

Currently in third place, Golden State are barely holding onto their position with only half a game separating them from the Dallas Mavericks. With Steph Curry also out indefinitely, Steve Kerr will definitely need to make adjustments.

Can Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors survive the playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors came up with a win against the Sacramento Kings

Considering their form at the start of the season, the Golden State Warriors looked virtually unbeatable. With the revelation of Jordan Poole playing alongside the perennial offensive firestarter Steph Curry, the Warriors backcourt was a nightmare for any team they came up against.

Pair their efficient, free-form offense with their constantly flowing approach to defense, the Warriors were a sight to behold when at the peak of their powers - and they weren't even at full strength.

In their current state, the Warriors look formidable but not necessarily dominant. While Poole and Thompson have been a solid backcourt tandem, Golden State don't have the same energy they did early on.

With Andrew Wiggins being a subpar performer since the All-Star break and Curry out, the Warriors haven't been as effective on the offensive end.

With one of the poorest offenses in the league over the last 10 games, the Golden State Warriors will need to find answers quickly to prepare for the postseason.

Edited by Diptanil Roy