Paul George’s wife Daniela Rajic flaunts $395 Moda Operandi clutch bag in stunning white outfit during family outing

Los Angeles Clippers superstar guard Paul George is not just a skilled basketball athlete but also a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Moreover, his wife, Daniela Rajic, also exudes equal style and sophistication, frequently showcasing her fashionable ensembles on social media.

Recently, she shared an image of herself donning an exquisite white outfit and bag worth $395 during a family excursion. Daniela uploaded a story on her Instagram handle with a jaw-dropping picture where she looked stunning.

Rajic flaunts $395 Moda Operandi clutch bag

A sophisticated clutch bag from Moda Operandi

One accessory from her post that grabbed attention was the Moda Operandi clutch priced at $395 that Rajic carried. This accessory hails from Cult Gaia, a brand renowned for its commitment to sustainable and ethical fashion.

The bag boasts a gold-tone chain strap and a geometric design that injects a touch of modernity. Rajic paired this with a white lace midi dress from Cult Gaia's Willow collection, characterized by a flattering fit and flare silhouette.

Rajic's chosen Moda Operandi clutch bears a resemblance to certain designs from Mansur Gavriel, another favored brand in celebrity and influencer circles.

Mansur Gavriel is known for his minimalist aesthetics, superb craftsmanship, and inexpensive pricing. He offers a variety of bag styles, such as shoulder bags, crossbody bags, totes, and clutches.

Rajic posted the image on her Instagram profile, which garnered over 100k likes and numerous comments from admirers applauding Rajic's beauty and fashion sense. Some also praised Paul George for being an excellent husband. Rajic frequently shares family pictures on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their loving dynamic and mutual support.

More about Paul George's wife, Daniela Rajic

Beyond her love for fashion, Rajic is an entrepreneur running her brand, D.R.A.J. (Daniela Rajic Apparel Jewelry Accessories). Launched in 2019 after graduating from UCLA with a business administration degree, her brand focuses on designing feminine, elegant, and affordable clothing for women seeking to express their individuality through style.

Rajic is an inspiration to women who want to manage their personal and professional lives while pursuing their passion for fashion. Her journey is enhanced by her husband, Paul George, who supports her aspirations and interests.