“Paul Pierce”: Anthony Edwards hilariously gets by-named after Celtics champion after herculean effort despite ankle injury

Anthony Edwards seemingly injured his ankle with two minutes left in the second quarter of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. After trying to shake off Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, “Ant-Man” crumpled to the floor grimacing in pain. Many were unsure what had happened as he didn’t collide with anybody before he fell.

Edwards had to be helped by his teammates to the locker room to get checked. To the relief of Timberwolves fans, he came out before the halftime break to warm up a little bit. The All-Star guard eventually returned to lead his team to a 114-105 win over the Spurs.

After the game, he was asked in the locker room about what he had to do to return to the game. While Anthony Edwards tried to answer the questions, one of his teammates blurted out:

“Paul Pierce”

The comment drew wild laughter from the Minnesota Timberwolves players, including Edwards. Back in 2008, the Boston Celtics great also appeared to injure his knee in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals. Once he was carried to the locker room via a wheelchair, many thought that Boston’s championship hopes had gone with him.

Incredibly enough, Pierce returned from what he would claim as an MCL sprain to not only finish Game 1 but flourish in the series. “The Truth” won his only NBA Finals MVP by leading the Celtics to the championship. Some have criticized Pierce for faking the injury while others were convinced he simply had to take a bathroom break.

Giving Anthony Edwards the nickname Paul Pierce was both a jest at what he had gone through and how he performed when he returned. If “Ant-Man” had not suited up again, Minnesota could have lost the game as it was without Karl-Anthony Towns to start the game.

Edwards finished the game with 34 points in 33 minutes behind 13-for-29 shooting, including 4-for-10 from behind the arc. He added five rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block to underline his two-way importance and dominance.

Anthony Edwards isn’t sitting out the Timberwolves’ second game of a back-to-back set

Less than 24 hours after beating the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves will continue their seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the injury scare, Anthony Edwards has already told reporters that he will not sit out Wednesday’s game.

Asked if he is ready to play versus the Grizzlies, Edwards emphatically responded:

“Yeah, hell yeah.”

Edwards’ availability, however, will likely depend on the team doctors and the training staff. They will not risk him against the injury-riddled Grizzlies and compromise their season. The Timberwolves will unquestionably exercise extra caution after he winced in pain due to the injury.

Still, if it’s up to him, basketball fans and reporters already know that Anthony Edwards will be playing on Wednesday against Memphis.