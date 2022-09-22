“Dame making 62 million…Melo gonna sign for 500 million”- Paul Pierce believes future NBA stars will sign enormous contracts with their teams, says players are leveraging max contracts for trade value

Players in this era are signing the biggest contracts the NBA has ever seen. With the way things are, Paul Pierce believes that future stars are going to be paid in the hundreds of millions.

The former NBA champion outlined Damian Lillard making $63.3 million in 2026-27 as a starting point. Pierce said:

“If Dame making 62 million, what you think somebody like Ja Morant gonna make in the next five years? He gonna sign like for 400 million. The next six years or something, 400 millions, six years. Melo gonna sign for 500 million.”

Pierce spoke about how players leveraged contracts as trade negotiators:

“They need to figure out how to stop the player movement. … There’s gonna be something implemented about demanding trades. Too many guys are doing it, and the owners aren’t feeling it.”

Paul Pierce outlines NBA contracts rising exponentially

In just three years in the NBA, Ja Morant has made huge strides as a player. He has the potential to be a future superstar and become the face of the league.

In July, Morant signed a five-year, $192 million rookie max extension. It could go up to $231 million after bonuses. Even without the bonuses, Morant's average annual salary will be $38.5 million after the extension kicks in.

Damian Lillard signed a two-year extension that made his current deal worth $225 million. In 2025-26, he will make $58.5 million and $63.3 million in the following season.

With such large contracts already in place and players getting better, Paul Pierce said future NBA players could make more than $100 million annually.

Pierce’s highest contract year was during the 2009-10 season with the Boston Celtics when he made $19.7 million. Adjusted for inflation, that number would still only be $27.1 million today. Pierce’s total earnings in 19 years in the league was $200 million. Adjusted for inflation, that’d be $283 million.

Pierce was loyal to the Celtics and played for them for 15 years. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Pierce doesn't like player mobility in today's league. The whole idea behind max contracts is for teams to entice players and retain them for a longer period. But it is becoming increasingly common for players to demand trades amid huge contracts.

While player mobility has become very common, it isn't the norm yet. Players like Steph Curry, Lillard and Bradley Beal are very loyal to their team and fan base. They still play for the teams that drafted them, and are under big contracts. Curry will be the highest paid player for the upcoming season and will earn $48 million.

