The Boston Celtics have become one of the top teams in the NBA throughout the 2022-23 season. Just one year after coming up short in the NBA Finals, Boston look to be a team with a new mindset.

Boston currently find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They have an overall record of 35-12, which also gives them the best record in the league, with the Denver Nuggets trailing by two games.

After a year of almost winning a championship, Boston look to be out for revenge. It's clear that confidence has been the most significant change, as the Celtics know they can beat anyone on a nightly basis. That's just what former Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes as well.

Speaking with former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, Pierce said the Celtics are much improved from a confidence perspective:

“When they step on the floor, they just know they’re better than everybody...They just know, we’re about to beat the s**t out of them" ⁦

Boston Celtics continue to look dangerous in Eastern Conference

It's been an impressive first half of the 2022-23 season for the Boston Celtics. After losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 NBA finals, Boston have responded with great determination.

The Celtics have built one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. With superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continuing to blossom, Boston also have one of the best rotations in the league. Malcolm Brogdon has become one of the best bench assets in the entire league for the Celtics.

Boston have also gotten outstanding play from veterans such as Al Horford, Derrick White and Blake Griffin. If the Celtics can continue to play at this level, they will be difficult to deal with come playoff time. Health seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the Celtics' chase of returning to another NBA Finals appearance.

The Celtics will take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night before a road game on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. Boston have won their last nine games and continue to look like a disruptive force leaguewide.

