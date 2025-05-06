Paul Pierce claims ideal age for relationships while talking marriage's relevance for men

NBA legend Paul Pierce opened up about marriage and its relevance for men. Pierce was previously married to his longtime girlfriend, Julie Landrum. The couple tied the knot back in 2010 but eventually got divorced in 2023. Pierce hasn't dated anyone since and doesn't plan to involve himself romantically anytime soon.

Pierce, with a hint of bitterness, stated that marriage was for the poor and people who grow old. He then added that men who get divorced always have to face the reality of taking care of child support and giving the ex whatever she needs to take care of the family, which, in his book, is unfair.

"Marriage is for old people and poor people," Pierce said. "Outside of that, there's no advantage to a man. What does it do for a man when things go south? Like we gonna have to give up half our (money), pay child support, it's only advantageous to woman!"

Based on his comments, Paul Pierce would only consider pairing up with someone by the time he is 70 years old.

Paul Pierce compares Celtics star to future Hall of Famer

The NBA has transitioned into a new generation of stars. Many megastars from the 2010s era are knocked out of the 2025 playoffs, while the younger stars of this era are still fighting for the ultimate prize.

With that in mind, Paul Pierce opened up about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and compared him to Kevin Durant.

“He can do everything KD can do. They’re similar in a lot of ways. He might even have more of a handle. His bag is just as good. He can shoot. He can score just like him.”

While it's factual that Tatum has a long way to go before achieving the accolades of Durant, there's no questioning the Celtics star's talent. He's already led Boston to its 18th title, the most by any NBA franchise. With a ring already under his belt, all JT has to do is rack up similar total numbers as KD.

