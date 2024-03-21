Paul Pierce claims Steph Curry's influence outweighs Michael Jordan & LeBron James' impact on NBA

As the face of the 3-point revolution, Steph Curry is seen as one of the more influential players in history. One Hall of Famer made his case about why the two-time MVP has had more impact than two GOAT candidates.

On FS1's "Undisputed," Paul Pierce touched on Curry's influence in the NBA. He reckons the Golden State Warriors star has left a bigger mark on the sport than Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"I was talking to somebody about Steph's influence," Pierce said. "Steph's influence on the game basketball, he's influenced the NBA more than LeBron, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant."

Pierce gave multiple reasons as to why Steph Curry has had a bigger influence than these legends.

He brought up how there have been more 20-point comebacks because of the increased 3-point shooting. The Boston Celtics legend also brought up how teams have prioritized perimeter shooting in the draft and free agency more now.

In his 15th season, Curry remains one of the top guards in the NBA. This year, he's averaging 26.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Curry is also shooting over 40% from three on a career-high 12 attempts per game.

LeBron James on Steph Curry's influence on the NBA

Paul Pierce is not the only person who feels Steph Curry has had a massive influence on the game of basketball. LeBron James also gave his longtime rival praise, comparing him to one of the top players in the NFL today.

Earlier this week, LeBron, debuting in the podcasting world and partnering with JJ Redick to host the "Mind the Game" show, talked about how Curry has changed the game.

LeBron and Redick brought up a point that Pierce also made, that no lead is safe now due to the increased volume of 3-point shots. The LA Lakers star said Steph Curry is the reason for that, putting him in the same breath as QB Patrick Mahomes.

"I believe in 08, 09 or whenever that little light-skinned f***** came in the league that's in Golden State, he changed that whole narrative," LeBron said. "No lead is safe, it's like Pat Mahomes right now."

While some consider analytics the key factor in growing 3-point volume, Curry can be seen as the face. After seeing what he was able to do for the Golden State Warriors, many teams and stars tried to recreate his style.

Seeing how much the game has changed since Curry rose to stardome, it's difficult to deny the massive impact he has had on the game.