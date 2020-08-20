Paul Pierce to disqualify LeBron James from 'GOAT' discussion if LA Lakers lose playoff series against the Blazers

Paul Pierce is a known LeBron James detractor, even before he joined the LA Lakers. The Truth does not seem to have his moniker on for these moments, choosing rather to speak from the bitterness of heart than the clarity of his mind. Much of the reason why he isn't held is high regard as a pundit is because of his plainly anti-LeBron demeanour.

Paul Pierce criticizes LA Lakers, says LeBron out of GOAT conversation if he loses in 1st round

On Thursday morning, the former Celtics All Star was once again found criticizing LeBron James as he launched a tirade following the LA Lakers' shock loss. The LA Lakers lost by a margin of 100-93, shooting a terrible 5-of-32 from 3-point range. LeBron, despite having a 20-15-15 game, did not shoot his usual percentage from the field.

Paul Pierce was quoted to have said the following in his guest appearance on ESPN First Take:

“I’ve already said he’s not a top 5 player of all-time. If the Lakers don’t win a championship, let alone lose in the first round, I don’t want to hear none of this GOAT talk no more.”

Yo, @KingJames. Paul Pierce is giving you some bulletin board material 🗣️ (via @FirstTake, @TravisRodgers)



More Lakers reaction on 710 ESPN https://t.co/Wda75IMccI pic.twitter.com/Ld9peGrg6B — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) August 19, 2020

But it's hard to let go of the fact that Paul Pierce is bitter at having been dumped out of the playoffs in his last 3 appearances in the postseason against LeBron-led teams. Pierce's stances against the LA Lakers great have been well-documented in the past as well.

Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

Earlier this summer, Paul Pierce commented saying that he doesn't have LeBron James on his list of top 5 players of all time.

When asked his list, Pierce named an LA Lakers-dominated list comprising of MJ, Kareem, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. Pierce is an LA native and grew up as an LA Lakers fan, so this is a bit understandable.

Paul Pierce gives his all-time top five:



MJ

Kareem

Russell

Magic

Kobe



Pierce leaves Bron off his list 👀



(via ‘NBA Countdown’) pic.twitter.com/lIPZC0tSpn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2020

In fairness to Paul Pierce, though, this is the best second star that LeBron James has ever played with. After failing to make the playoffs last season, the LA Lakers traded for Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019, giving up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and picks for the big man. The trade was seen as a big power move.

However, the Lakers' pursuit of Kawhi Leonard in free agency ended in despair as the Klaw joined crosstown rivals LA Clippers. The LA Lakers, however, finished first in the Conference above them in regular season play.

