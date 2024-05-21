Paul Pierce endorses Celtics fan's opinion on his villain role and unwavering support from Boston fans - "That part"

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has become notorious for making controversial media takes and engaging in questionable antics post-retirement, regularly riling up NBA fans. However, according to the 46-year-old, he has no interest in appeasing non-Celtics fans and embraces being perceived as a villain-like figure across the league.

Pierce's latest controversy began after the New York Knicks' 130-109 Game 7 second-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Shortly after their elimination, the one-time NBA champion posted a video of himself on X/Twitter stomping on Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson's jersey.

In the clip, Pierce questioned whether New York fans, renowned for their passion, had anything left to say about their team.

"What you say, homie? Y'all talking? Y'all still talking?" Pierce asked. "... I can't believe you. Y'all still talking? Nah, get out of here."

Not only did Pierce defile a jersey of the Knicks' most beloved player, but he also did so after Brunson suffered a fractured left hand in Game 7. So, naturally, the 10-time All-Star was the subject of scorn from New York fans. However, he reacted in apparent amusement to their disdain while responding to their hate comments.

After Pierce mocked Knicks fans for "showing little Knick energy," X user and Celtics fan "@bb4jbards" told them they were wasting their time fighting back. He noted that their barrage of angry responses was exactly what Pierce wanted.

"Paul Pierce leaning into the villain role and always giving haters something to talk about is hilarious to me. I promise he does not give a f**k what any of you non-Celtics fans think. He’ll always be good in Boston, and that’s all that matters," @bb4jbards said.

Pierce subsequently issued a simple two-word response seemingly concurring with the fan.

"That part," Pierce said.

Thus, it doesn't look like the Boston legend will stop trolling non-Celtics fans anytime soon.

Paul Pierce clarifies why he stepped on Jalen Brunson's Knicks jersey

After facing extensive Knicks fan backlash for stepping on Jalen Brunson's jersey, Paul Pierce explained his decision on FS1's "Undisputed." Rather than apologize, Pierce doubled down on expressing contempt for New York's fanbase.

"It was a Knick Jersey. I saw a Knick Jersey and I had to stomp on it because I'm tired of these Knick fans talking their stuff, feel-good story, talking this and that," Pierce said. "Yeah, go home. Go home."

However, he clarified that he has no ill will toward Brunson in particular, but only toward New York fans due to their extreme confidence.

"This wasn't about Brunson, this was about these damn Knick Fans," Pierce said. "I'm tired of them."

Pierce's comments likely won't do anything to alleviate Knicks fans' resentment toward him. However, as mentioned, he appears to be enjoying their frustration and the corresponding media coverage. So, he is probably fine with being public enemy No. 1 in New York.

