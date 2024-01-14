Paul Pierce fuels Knicks hype with bold prediction: “They could be in the Eastern Conference finals”

Former NBA star Paul Pierce has expressed a strong belief in the New York Knicks' potential to make a splash in the 2024 playoffs, penciling them in for a possible spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. In a recent interview, the Boston Celtics legend explained how the Knicks could make a significant playoff run this year.

In the “KG Certified” podcast, Paul Pierce said the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the NBA(29-9), are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. However, he also suggested the Knicks could advance to the conference finals as long as they steer clear of facing the Celtics early in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They could be in the Eastern Conference finals. I’m looking at the East. It’s the Celtics and everybody else a couple of tiers below. Even Milwaukee is a tier below the Celtics,” Paul Pierce said.

“If the Knicks could find a way to avoid the Celtics in the second round [of the playoffs], they can be in the conference finals.”

The Knicks(22-16) currently occupy the sixth position in the Eastern Conference. Should the Celtics maintain their dominance and secure the top seed, the Knicks must secure the second, third, sixth, seventh, or eighth seed to avoid facing them in the early brackets.

Paul Pierce is a fan of the OG Anunoby trade

Paul Pierce expressed his approval of the trade that moved Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby to the Knicks.

The Knicks acquired Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn after sending RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick to the Raptors.

“Anunoby really fits the mold of [a Thibodeau player] and that’s why the chemistry [is good],” Pierce said. “He fits that mold of a defender and knockdown shooter. He could finish and you could put him on the best perimeter players.”

The Knicks have been hot since acquiring Anunoby, winning five of their next six games. In those games, Anunoby averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.5% from the field and 39.3% from deep.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said incorporating a high-energy player such as Anunoby into the team was a seamless process.

"I think we have a good core that's been together for a while now. So I think that can absorb people coming in and then a guy like OG is very serious," Thibodeau said (per The New York Post).

"He wants to do well, and I think his mind is open. He plays incredibly hard on every possession, so even if it's not perfect right now, it's still gonna be good."

Since the Anunoby trade, the Knicks are second in net rating, eighth in offensive rating and first in defensive rating.

Expand Tweet