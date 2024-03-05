Paul Pierce’s catfish comparison has Knicks Twitter mocking Celtics legend: “You too old to be fishing in the sea”

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has transitioned from basketball player to podcaster after retiring from the NBA. In a recent episode of a fellow Celtics legend's podcast "KG Certified," Pierce talked about how crazy catfishing is on social media with Kevin Garnett. He explained how similarly the New York Knicks have been catfishing basketball fans like how Instagram models would.

Knicks fans on social media didn't take Paul Pierce's sentiments too kindly and roasted him. Some fans made fun of Pierce while others gave their thoughts on how there were times when his teams would seem like catfishes as well. Here's what some of them had to say on X:

"Pierce you too old to be fishing in the sea 😭😭 "

"What is he even talking about man"

"Isn’t it quite the opposite? No “superstar” names but you’re guaranteed a 48 minute dogfight no matter what."

Here are other reactions:

Looking back at the time Paul Pierce's Brooklyn Nets "catfished" the league

Back in the 2013-14 season, the Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were traded to the Brooklyn Nets to form a new superteam. Many fans thought this Brooklyn team would be the one to stop LeBron James and the Miami Heat from taking over the NBA. The supposed superteam consisted of Pierce, Garnett, Joe Johnson, Deron Williams and Brook Lopez.

On paper, the 2013-14 Nets seemed unstoppable having five All-Star-caliber players on the team. Johnson was named an All-Star that same season, Lopez was named an All-Star a year prior, Williams was an All-Star two seasons prior.

Pierce and Garnett had significant championship experience after winning the title in 2008 making another finals appearance in 2010 again facing the LA Lakers.

Ironically, similarly to how Paul Pierce recently described the current New York Knicks squad, his Brooklyn Nets team gave off the same vibes. They were all show but couldn't back it up.

Suiting up for the Nets, the "Truth" averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. It was a significant drop in numbers considering he averaged 18.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.8 apg and 1.1 spg a season prior.

Even his long-time teammate Kevin Garnett had an underwhelming season. It was the first time in KG's career that he averaged in single digits with only 6.5 ppg. Given their disappointing performances, it was clear that the glory days of the former world champions were long behind them.