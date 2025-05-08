Paul Pierce seemingly dreads promise to walk 20.2 miles barefoot to work as Celtics go down 0-2

Paul Pierce was confident that the Boston Celtics would win Game 2 of the second-round series against the New York Knicks. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer promised on "Speak" that he would walk to the studio should the Celtics lose.

Ad

Following the Celtics' 91-90 loss, Pierce posted a photo of the map with directions labeled 20.2 miles. He added two "face-vomiting" emojis to the tweet, seemingly dreading what he guaranteed, as the walk would take eight hours to complete.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday's "Speak," host Joy Taylor asked Pierce how confident he was that the Celtics would blow out the Knicks in Game 2.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I’m walking here tomorrow," Pierce said. "I'm walking here, 15 miles. I'm walking here in my robe, no shoes on, barefeet, if the Celtics lose tonight."

While Taylor and co-host Keyshawn Johnson said he should not promise a Celtics win, Pierce doubled down on his projection.

Ad

"I guarantee this one, put the house on this game," Pierce added. "No shot we losing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pierce was born in Oakland, but his family moved to Inglewood, California. He has not officially stated his residence, but an article from the Los Angeles Times in March 2024 wrote that Pierce has a home in Woodland Hills in LA's San Fernando Valley region.

The daily episodes of "Speak," which Pierce co-hosts since September, are filmed at Fox Network Center in Century City, LA.

Paul Pierce's Celtics teammate Kendrick Perkins says Game 2 was a "must-win" for Boston

On Wednesday's "First Take," Paul Pierce's former Boston Celtics teammate, Kendrick Perkins, said that Game 2 is a "must-win" for the defending NBA champions.

Ad

"You can't afford to go down 0-2 to the Knicks," Perkins said. "Drop two straight at the crib and expect to go to Madison Square Garden and think things are gonna be sweet. ... You do down 0-2, this series is over with."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Boston is in a difficult position as their Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4, coming back from a 2-0 hole has been done before.

According to an article by Nate Cunningham on April 22, 34 teams have won a playoff series after being down 2-0. The record is 34-425. Most recently, the Indiana Pacers won the 2024 East semis against the Knicks after losing the first two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.