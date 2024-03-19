Paul Pierce singles out only player to match LeBron James' scoring record when healthy

LeBron James achieving 40,000 career points is an incredible accomplishment to pull off, however, Celtics legend Paul Pierce argued that one NBA player could've mimicked the same accolade when healthy. The 10-time NBA All-Star singled out Kevin Durant as a capable scorer who could accomplish what James did.

To do what James did at the age of 39 is no small feat. Be that as it may, Pierce remains confident that a player of Durant's caliber could maintain his elite form long past his prime.

"It's amazing, though, just to see him continue to do this," Paul Pierce said. "What is he, 35 right now? He would've been one that would've been close to getting 40k points too if he never got hurt. He's going to play into 40 too. He's going to play into his 40s."

Since arriving in the league, Durant quickly established himself as one of the most versatile scorers due to his size and how easily he could get to his spots. His shotmaking ability easily rivals the best to have played in the league due to how efficiently he does it.

Playing at 35 years of age, the Phoenix Suns star is averaging 27.8 points (52.5% shooting, including 41.9% from 3-point range), 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Before Paul Pierce's comments, Kevin Durant talked about being 9th in the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leaders

To be part of the NBA's Top 10 All-Time Scoring Leaders remains one of the most prestigious companies that a basketball player can strive to be a part of. On Feb. 23, 2024, Kevin Durant surpassed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony for the ninth spot on the Scoring Leaders list in a 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Durant was frustrated with the loss but remained honored to be included in an elite group of players at this stage of his career, as per Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

"It's an honor to be up there with the greats," Durant said. "It takes a lot of hard work to get there. Carmelo is somebody that I look up to since I was 13, 14 years old. So to be in the same category up there with him in points is an honor. He set the standard for me for a long time."

With how easy he makes it look, more accolades aren't completely out the door for him, especially with Paul Pierce predicting that he is more than capable of playing elite basketball in his 40s.