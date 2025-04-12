Paul Pierce skeptical of LeBron James-Luka Doncic Lakers duo surviving playoff clash with Warriors' Big 3

LeBron James and the LA Lakers (49-31) are locked as the third seed in the Western Conference, which means they have home-court advantage in the first few rounds. However, the team they're set to play against could be the Golden State Warriors (47-33), who are in the sixth spot.

Ad

While the matchup will be exciting for Lakers and Warriors fans, Paul Pierce explained why it could be a disadvantage for the L.A. team. On Friday's episode of "Speak" on Fox Sports 1, the former top pick in the 1999 NFL draft, Keyshawn Johnson, said that he's confident James and company could outlast Golden State in the first round.

However, Pierce thinks the different roster the Warriors have this year could be problematic for the Lakers. The former Boston Celtics star cited the new Big 3 with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green as threats to the duo of James and Luka Doncic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's 2025, Key," Pierce said. "With Jimmy Butler. It's a new-look team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is the one team that can bounce the Lakers in the first round... I'd rather play against three All-Stars than three Hall of Famers... Whenever you got Steph, Draymond and Jimmy Butler in a series, you feel comfortable with that?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson replied that the Lakers have LeBron. However, Pierce countered that the Warriors have Curry and Green, a favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, the 2008 Finals MVP pointed out that Golden State has Butler, whose exceptional defensive skills make him a formidable challenge to overcome.

The last time the two teams faced each other in the postseason was in 2023. The Lakers outlasted the Warriors through six games and advanced to the conference finals.

Ad

Since then, Golden State has made changes to its roster and added the six-time All-Star, who excels on the defensive end.

LeBron James is happy the Lakers won't spend time in the Play-In

Since the NBA implemented the Play-In Tournament, LeBron James and the Lakers have participated three times, each time securing a playoff spot. However, the format requires additional games before the postseason, which features the most critical games of the year.

Ad

Now, the Lakers are third in the standings and won't be in the Play-In. James expressed his excitement for the upcoming short rest the team will have this year.

According to the four-time champion, it's important for him and the team to have the time off. He also pointed out that the Play-In could affect how the season would end, saying, "Anything can happen."

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and his team have two games left in their season before they can enjoy their brief break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More