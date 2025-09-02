"Pay me $5 million for a haircut" - NBA fans react to Kai Cenat enlisting LeBron James to shave his head if Mafiathon 3 gets him 1,000,000 subscribers

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced that LeBron James will be shaving his head. But before James can do such a thing to the streamer, Cenat needs to hit 1,000,000 subscribers for his Mafiathon 3.In November 2024, the streamer had managed to get 728,535 subs, which was also the world record for most subs on the platform. He notched this accolade when he did his Mafiathon 2 stream. As such, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to get past the 1,000,000 mark for his current Mafiathon 3 stream.Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on LeBron James potentially shaving Kai Cenat's head live on stream.linky 🌸💫 @linkyLINK@scubaryan_ so basically “pay me 5M for a haircut”Create Profit @Create_ProfitLINK@scubaryan_ “Hey guys if you pay me $5M I will cut my hair.” 🤡ONEPLAYR @oneplayr_AppLINK@scubaryan_ That’s gonna be legendary if it happens! 😂 🔥💈ᵘ ᶻ ⁱ @blvckkgripLINK@scubaryan_ “Give me money and I’ll cut my hair guys”chiefdaddyofweb3 @chiefdaddyxxLINK@scubaryan_ Bro really thinks he’s gonna hit 1m subs on Twitch lmfao♰Acapella♰ @justmeowens_LINK@scubaryan_ Unemployment is really paying upIf Kai Cenat ends up hitting a million subs, LeBron James making an appearance on his stream is also likely. The NBA star and streamer are seemingly close. In June 2025, LeBron made an appearance in Kai's IRL stream.The two also collaborated on HBO's 'The Shop'. James shaving of Cenat's head on stream would be one of the more anticipated collaborations between the two stars.Lakers legend struggles to include LeBron James in all-time listThe LA Lakers are one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history, having the second-most titles with 17 championships, one shy of tying with the Boston Celtics.Given the many titles that have been brought back to LA over the years, there is a plethora of notable names that helped the franchise become what it is today. Magic Johnson, being one of those great players, named his list of the top five players who helped shape the Lakers.&quot;I would say Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), (Shaquille O'Neal), Kobe (Bryant), and when I think about it, you have to put Wilt (Chamberlain) and Jerry (West) in there,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;James Worthy would definitely qualify. But you try to do five Lakers, and it's impossible. Because you've got put LeBron (James) now. So I don't know how you get to five.&quot;While LeBron James wasn't technically on Johnson's list, the Lakers legend did want to include him. Despite only winning one title so far during his tenure with the Purple and Gold, there's no denying that James helped LA become a contending team once again.The post-Kobe Bryant era was a terrible time to become a Lakers fan, especially since the team would constantly struggle to make the playoffs. But when LeBron came into the picture, the franchise basically regained its status as one of the elites in the Western Conference.