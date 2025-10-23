  • home icon
"Pay Wemby 5 years 1 Billion in all CASH" - Former NBA Champ Floored by Victor Wembanyama's Unbelieveable Season Debut

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:32 GMT
Former NBA Champ Floored by Victor Wembanyama
Former NBA Champ Floored by Victor Wembanyama's Unbelieveable Season Debut. (Photo: IMAGN)

Victor Wembanyama was nothing short of phenomenal in the San Antonio Spurs' first game of the season against the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama dominated the Mavs from start to finish to give the Spurs a 125-92 win. He was so good that Kendrick Perkins suggested an absurd contract extension for the lengthy superstar.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Perkins couldn't believe what he was watching. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Mavs entering the season, but it was quickly put out by Wembanyama's 40-point night. He also had 15 rebounds and three blocks in just 30 minutes.

The one-time NBA champ with the Boston Celtics then proceeded to suggest a five-year, $1 billion extension for Wembanyama. While he's often joking and making wild takes, Perkins could be serious here, especially if Wemby can stay healthy and lead the Spurs to the playoffs.

"The Spurs might have to pay Wemby 5 years 1 Billion in all CASH," Perkins tweeted.

Victor Wembanyama had a lot of highlights on Wednesday's season opener at the American Airlines Center. Wembanyama was attacking the basket, blocking shots, taking stepback jumpers, and was all over the court. He was taking it to Anthony Davis, who struggled with his shot all night long.

The highlight of the night was Wembanyama blocking Dereck Lively II's shot with authority. The Spurs recovered the ball and gave it to the "Alien," who called for an iso on the Dallas Mavericks center. He did a crossover move to shake off Lively before hitting a stepback 3-point shot.

Lively also fouled him on the shot, converting a rare 4-point play. Those two possessions swung the momentum in favor of the Spurs, carrying it to the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

Hall of Famer makes huge Victor Wembanyama comparison

Hall of Famer makes huge Victor Wembanyama comparison. (Photo: IMAGN)
There's no denying that Victor Wembanyama is one of a kind, though he has similarities with players like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Hall of Famer and NBA legend Kevin Garnett compared him to a mix of Shaquille O'Neal and KD.

"Victor is bringing a different level of guard slash small forward to the to the big man position," Garnett said on 'KG Certified.' "Like if you think about it, he's mixing finesse and force at the same time, or trying to. ... He looks like KD and Shaq mixed together."

Garnett also had a closer look at Wembanyama in the preseason. He worked out with the Spurs superstar, dropping knowledge and tips to the 23-year-old big man. Wemby even spent time with Hakeem Olajuwon, who was known for his footwork and defense.

