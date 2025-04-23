Payton Pritchard credits one Celtics member for pivotal role in his Sixth Man of the Year win

Payton Pritchard credited an essential member of the Boston Celtics team for helping him evolve into the player he is today. Pritchard was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday. He beat two other finalists, Malik Beasley and Ty Jerome, for the award.

Ad

Pritchard has undoubtedly evolved into a solid player this season. Looking at his numbers, the Celtics' sixth man produced career highs in his season averages of 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. While Pritchard's performances ultimately comes down to how consistent he can put up those numbers, he couldn't help but give credit to assistant coach Craig Luschenat.

During an interview with the hosts of NBA on TNT, Payton Pritchard revealed that it was Craig Luschenat who believed in his capabilities. Luschenat helped Pritchard unlock his potential, which factored in his magnificent season with the Celtics.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got to give credit to my player development, coach Craig (Luschenat)," Pritchard said. "He just knew the shooter I was capable of being. He had to emphasize on every time I got an opening, I got to let it fly. I got to have this mindset I'm the best shooter in the world.”

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Payton Pritchard wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year with a huge margin

Payton Pritchard won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award by a landslide of votes. Pritchard was among the three finalists, alongside Malik Beasley and Ty Jerome, who were announced to potentially win the award on Sunday.

A group of 100 global media partners voted for the winner. Ultimately, Pritchard won with 454 points. Meanwhile, Beasley finished with 279 points, while Jerome ended up with 91 points.

Ad

While some may not be thrilled with the result, Payton Pritchard proved this season why he was deserving of the award. Pritchard accomplished the following this year:

47.2 shooting percent from the field (career best)

1,079 points off the bench (the most in the NBA during the regular season)

255 three-pointers [career best; ranked fifth among NBA players in three-pointers made; second most in a season in the Boston Celtics franchise history]

246 three-pointers in 2024-25 (most three-pointers made off the bench in a single NBA season.)

His efforts helped the Celtics remain among the elites in the Eastern Conference as the team secured the second seed. It'll be interesting to see how impactful Pritchard's Sixth Man of the Year award win will help Boston perform in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.