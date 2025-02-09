"Peak nepo thinking" - Mavericks fans lay into owner Miriam Adelson's son-in-law questioning Luka Doncic's work ethic

The Dallas Mavericks’ trade of Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis was one of the most shocking and controversial trades in NBA history. Over a week after the trade, Mavericks governor and team owner Miriam Adelson’s son-in-law Patrick Dumont finally made his thoughts known.

Dumont lambasted former Mavericks’ cornerstone Doncic’s work ethic, possibly one of the reasons why the Mavericks traded him.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — Jordan, Bird, Kobe, Shaq — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win," Dumont said via Dallas News. "And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work … you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks,” he said in an interview with Dallas news.

“When you want to pursue excellence in an organization, you have to make the tough decisions and stand by them and keep going.”

The statements angered some fans on Reddit, calling out the team governor’s thinking.

“This is peak nepo thinking right there,” one fan wrote.

“Saying nothing would’ve been best,” said another fan.

“what more do you want? Just say you are cheap,” another fan said.

Other fans labeled Dumont’s statements as "idiotic," calling him out for thrashing Doncic’s work ethic, despite the guard carrying the team to the Western Conference finals appearance in 2022 and an NBA Finals stint just last season.

“One of the most idiotic things anyone has ever said regarding an NBA player,” one fan said.

“Fat lump, married into wealth and dumping on Luka,” said another fan.

“This Dumont guy is a true basketball idiot,” another fan wrote.

Doncic, 25, has only played 22 games this season before the trade due to a calf strain. He averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Dallas currently sits at the eighth seed with a 28-25 record.

In the deal, the Mavericks got 31-year-old Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick.

Luka Doncic’s conditioning caused concerns to the Mavericks before blockbuster trade

The Dallas Mavericks had major issues with Luka Doncic’s conditioning, prompting them to offer him to the LA Lakers, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Doncic’s weight also reportedly increased to over 269 pounds during his downtime.

Because of those concerns, the Mavericks were reluctant to give him the supermax deal worth $345 million. With the trade, Doncic is now ineligible for the biggest possible deal in the league.

"The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN," MacMahon reported.

Doncic spent the past seven years with the Mavericks after trading for him on the night of the 2018 NBA draft. He made five All-NBA First Team in that span.

