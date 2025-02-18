Pelicans star Trey Murphy shuts down Draymond Green's take about modern NBA 

On Saturday, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green talked about the current state of the NBA, and his opinions have sparked a debate. Green criticized the league, saying it's become "boring" due to its reliance on speed and 3-point shooting.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy, like other fans, countered Green's criticism. During his appearance on "The Kevin O’Connor Show" on Monday, he asserted that he finds the game exciting and acknowledged that the weeks leading up to the All-Star break can be slow, but pointed out that the trade deadline has boosted fan engagement.

“I don’t agree with that," Murphy said. "I think the game’s fun. I still have fun watching basketball; I have fun playing basketball. The trade deadline made ratings go up a lot, so people are more intrigued and tuned in. The last two weeks before All-Star might be a little boring — everybody’s just trying to make All-Star — but the NBA being boring in general? I don’t know about that for sure.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Green argued that the focus on offense has come at the expense of tactical play. It's worth noting that Green has been an integral part of the Warriors' success, helping the team win four NBA championships.

The 2017 DPOY is known for his versatility, defensive prowess and ability to make plays for his teammates. Green's opinion of the game is likely shaped by his experiences as a player and champion.

Draymond Green called out by NBA legend over controversial ‘boring’ take

Draymond Green’s controversial take on the league hasn’t made him any new friends. He was called out by NBA legend Oscar Robertson on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Sunday.

Ad

"Draymond says so much so who cares what Draymond says," Robertson said. "It might be boring to him because if he's not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he's passed the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen. Maybe it is boring when he's out there when he's not shooting a lot and he's not guarding a lot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Robertson subtly criticized Green's playing style, implying that his involvement is limited when he's not passing to Steph Curry or playing defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback