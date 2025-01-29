"PELINKA DO IT NOW": Fans campaign for LeBron James-led Lakers to sign $40,903,500 center after Anthony Davis injury

The Lakers suffered a major setback on Tuesday when Anthony Davis exited their game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an abdominal muscle strain. Soon after Davis' injury, a report claimed that the Lakers have engaged in extensive internal discussions about acquiring versatile center Myles Turner as they look to bolster their frontcourt depth ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Lakers have held extensive internal conversations about Myles Turner," Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin tweeted after the game. "Prices on Valanciunas and Vucevic were too high, leading to the Lakers checking in on Turner."

Lakers fans were buzzing with excitement, launching a campaign urging LeBron James-led team to sign Turner, who is currently under a two-year, $40,903,500 contract with the Indiana Pacers.

"Let’s fu*king gooooo!! PELINKA DO IT NOW" a fan commented.

"Please get Turner!!!" commented another fan.

"My dream realistic target. If you could find a way to get McConnell and him I’d go for it. I think those two are enough to take us over the limit. Hayes, Rui, and Gabe go out the line up for Turner, Vando, and McConnell. Essentially an upgrade everywhere," a fan wrote.

"I would actually give up Knecht, Rui, they can also have JHS if they want & a 1st to get Myles Turner I am very high on Knecht but Turner can help win this year more," wrote another fan.

"If you can get Myles, TRADE THE DAMN PICKS," a fan said.

"Getting both Turner and Neismith would be a homerun. Getting Turner would be great. Come on!" said another fan.

Anthony Davis urges Lakers to sign another center

Anthony Davis recently spoke with ESPN’s Shams Charania, making his stance clear on the Lakers' current needs. The one-time NBA champion didn’t hold back, openly stating that the team requires a big man to strengthen their championship aspirations.

"I think we need another big," Davis said. "You see the teams that have been effective. Our biggest matchup the past couple years has been against Denver, trying to beat Denver. You watch Minnesota, obviously they’re a different team now, but you see how Minnesota beat Denver, two bigs.

"I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the four and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale (McGee) and Dwight (Howard) at the five and I’m at the four."

If the Lakers manage to acquire Myles Turner in a trade, it would be a major boost to their roster. The Indiana Pacers center is a highly coveted player due to his two-way impact, excelling on both ends of the floor while providing valuable floor spacing with his 3-point shooting ability.

This season, Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 47.9% from the field, including an impressive 39.3% from beyond the arc.

