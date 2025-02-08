"Pelinka was owning that fraud Nico": Fans up in arms as picture of coffee shop meetup between Lakers and Mavericks GM surfaces

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks got involved in arguably the biggest trade in NBA history. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reportedly went directly to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka as he offered Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis. It was a trade that nobody anticipated, shocking the basketball world when it came to fruition.

A picture of Harrison and Pelinka sharing a cup of coffee surfaced online and went viral on social media. The image of the two general managers was reportedly when the discussions of the Doncic-Davis trade took place.

Fans gave their reactions to the picture.

Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Pelinka was owning that fraud Nico lol 😂"

"Nico is a typical Cuban DEI hire. He was never qualified to be GM…. Ever."

Here are other reactions on X:

"Let me get this straight.. Luka isn't asking for a trade, you just don't want him anymore," one hypothetically quoted.

"They captured the EXACT moment Nico offered up Luka," one said.

"Adam Silver isn't in the photo because he's the one taking it," one jokingly said.

"Mav fans are having an understandable crash out, but it's hilarious how a year ago, this dude was being praised for making a good team around Luka where they just needed a piece or two, and he wanted Luka out. This genuinely makes me think this was an owner and NBA move," another said.

Luka Doncic expressed his thoughts on moving from Maverick to Lakers

Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers last weekend, which was a surprising move by the Dallas Mavericks considering how the Slovenian star was their poster boy.

When Doncic arrived in LA, he had a press conference to discuss what transpired and how he felt about the situation. Luka told the media that he was in shock when he learned about the news and still can't believe that it's all real.

“You can imagine how surprised I was,” Dončić said. “I had to check if it was April 1. I didn’t really believe it. It was a big shock. (Dallas) was home, so it was a really hard moment for me. … (But now) I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey.”

As for when Luka Doncic will make his LA Lakers debut, he's projected to play with his new teammates on Monday, up against the Utah Jazz. It'll also be the perfect time to make his debut, as LA will have a home-court advantage.

