“People can’t accept the fact that athletes are now businessmen, and no longer just playing basketball” - Draymond Green defends Kevin Durant for putting in a trade request, says calling him weak is baffling

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has come under scathing criticism after he submitted a trade request. The Slim Reaper has picked the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destinations.

On The Draymond Green Show, host Draymond Green came to the defense of the forward. Green explained how Durant wanting to leave the Nets is a business move as NBA players are now businessmen and operate like businesses.

"People can't accept the fact that athletes are now businessmen and no longer just playing basketball. At some point, people have to realize and be able to accept the fact that athletes are businessmen and we make business moves and decisions because you are operating a business."

Draymond Green continued by talking about how only certain players in the league can control where they go next.

"To start calling somebody weak and they run from challenges, that's baffling to me, because that man has worked his entire life to be in that position to where he controls where he goes next.

"By the way, everyone in the NBA can't control where they go next. So, to be in that position and to have the opportunity to control what you do next, that's the American dream."

While Durant might not be able to control where he goes because of his contract, he cannot control when he goes. The Nets hold all the leverage as the Slim Reaper has four years left on his contract without any player-option.

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets' season

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

The Nets came into this season with championship aspirations as heavy favorites with a big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Fast forward to July and Harden is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving missed most of the season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. The Nets were swept in the first round of the postseason by the Boston Celtics.

Suffice to say, things haven't gone according to plan. The Boston Celtics defense suffocated Kevin Durant and Irving, despite being offensive juggernauts.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets are the first team in NBA history to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from three in the playoffs and get eliminated.

Ben Simmons' acquisition made no difference. The Australian never played a single minute due to a back injury despite reports of him being possibly healthy for Game 4.

Without Simmons, the Nets offense was run by Irving, Goran Dragic and Kevin Durant. They desperately missed the defensive stalwart's ability to orchestrate the offense along with his size and length.

Things are looking very bleak for the Nets organization as a summer full of question marks is on the horizon. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's futures and possible coaching changes are at the top of the priority list for Nets general manager Sean Marks.

