"People who don't eat meat are just stupid"- Charles Barkley once roasted vegetarians after Kenny Smith turned into one

Charles Barkley is known for having humorous opinions on random topics. However, during one episode of TNT's 'Inside The NBA,' Barkley made a shocking claim when discussing vegetarianism, stating that 'people who don't eat meat are just stupid.'

"It's not obvious. People that don't eat meat are just stupid. Not eat meat? That's just stupid," Barkley said. "...They got a name for people who don't eat meat. Damn fools."

Barkley's claim came during a discussion about Kenny 'The Jet' Smith being a vegetarian. During their discussion, Smith discussed eating 'beyond burgers,' which is a meatless burger, along with tofu - both of which were quickly dismissed by Barkley.

It's hard to tell whether Barkley was joking or was being genuine in his belief. Over the past decade, the number of vegetarians and vegans has spiked around the world as more people shift to a plant-based diet. Some people have made the change out of ethics due to the poor treatment of animals, while others have switched due to the carbon footprint of being a carnivore.

Over the past few seasons, some notable names in the NBA have switched to a vegan diet, headlined by Kyrie Irving and JaVale McGee - who credits the switch to revitalizing his career and allowing him to become one of the best backup big men in the NBA.

Charles Barkley supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Charles Barkley has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community in recent years. In a recent statement, Barkley once again reiterated his commitment to the community by stating that he will continue to stand with the LGBTQ+ community, regardless of whether it has an impact on his career.

"I ain’t worried about getting canceled," Barkley said, "because let me tell you something, if y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m going to be playing golf every f***ing day.

"So, listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them, f*** you."

Barkley's comments came after he had released a rant on social media while intoxicated. During the rant, Barkley reaffirmed his support for all members of the LGBTQ+.

"If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you ever have a problem with that, f**k you!

"I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all. And I’m gonna buy Bud Light. And I’m gonna tell y’all something: All you rednecks or a**holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f*** y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me."

Barkley's words will likely be welcomed by the LGTBQ+ community as another voice stepping up to show love and support.

