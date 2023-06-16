"People expect a much higher activity level"- When LeBron James accelerated economic growth when he was drafted to Cleveland

When LeBron James got drafted into the NBA as an 18-year-old by the Cavaliers, the expectations weren't just limited to on-court success. His arrival as the most hyped prospect of all time also expanded to the of-court success he had by then.

That included the outrageous money he made through sponsorships and other deals. James was already earning more than most superstars in the NBA when he got drafted.

However, that added more pressure on him, then only 18, to accelerate the city's economic growth with his popularity and influence. Here's what Cleveland Brown's general counsel Frederick Nance said at the time (via SI Vault):

"All kinds of retail operations are coming in. People expect a much higher activity level downtown because of LeBron and all that he brings."

LeBron James was born in Ohio, so even if he wasn't born in Cleveland, the expectations were quite high of him to help the city develop and gain prominence. It was all tied up to his success on the court. The better he delivered with his game, the better chances Cleveland had of growing as a city and accelerating their economic growth.

James did just that. He started his career with a bang and didn't look back. Within four years of his debut, LeBron led the team to a finals appearance, despite having a mediocre team around him. He guided the Cavs as a contender for several years before eventually moving on to Miami in 2010.

However, "King James" returned home in 2014, guided them to four straight NBA finals, and led them to a championship in 2016 against the 73-9 Warriors. That win ended the city's drought of 52 years without a championship win.

Click here to read SI Vault's article on LeBron James' economic effect on Cleveland.

LeBron James and the city of Cleveland still share plenty of mutual love

LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in a more respectful capacity for the second time in 2018. He led the team to a finals appearance in every season of his second stint with the franchise. James has received a warm reception every time he has stepped on the Cavs' court since 2018.

Last season was one of the most special moments when the franchise again gave him a video tribute before a regular season game on December 5th, 2022, between the Lakers and Cavs.

The Cavaliers tribute video showed the final moments and celebrations of James' 2016 championship win with them, followed by a welcome back announcement from the announcer. Here's a clip of that incident:

LeBron James said there was always love between the two parties every time he's been in the city and the memories he had will never be forgotten.

