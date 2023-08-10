“People would flip their lids” – Evan Turner sparks Jimmy Butler vs Khris Middleton debate amongst NBA fans

Jimmy Butler and Khris Middleton are two of the NBA’s best forwards today. One is the Miami Heat’s franchise player while the other is Robin to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Batman with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Former NBA player Evan Turner has a different take that has cooked up a mild storm on social media:

“People would flip their lids if I tried to start a Khris Middleton or Jimmy Butler debate. Cause that’s a true debate, respectfully for all parties involved.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



“People would flip their lids if I tried to start a Khris Middleton or Jimmy Butler debate. Cause that’s a true debate, respectfully for all parties involved.” Evan Turner says Jimmy Butler and Khris Middleton is a ‘true debate’“People would flip their lids if I tried to start a Khris Middleton or Jimmy Butler debate. Cause that’s a true debate, respectfully for all parties involved.” pic.twitter.com/bOyUpl9k8z

Butler is a six-time All-Star while Middleton has been selected three times in his career. “Jimmy Buckets” has averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his career. “Khash Money,” on the other hand, has posted 17.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.8 APG and 1.2 SPG in 684 NBA games.

Although the figures are roughly the same, they’ve been playing different roles for most of their career.

Jimmy Butler is the kind of player who is built to carry a franchise. He has done so for the Miami Heat over the last few years. Khris Middleton has never had that billing. The Milwaukee Bucks forward has played second fiddle to “The Greek Freak” for most of his career.

To tell the difference between the two, one only has to go back to last season’s playoffs. Butler’s eighth-seeded Heat pulled off a stunning upset of the top-seeded Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Game 1 back injury changed the complex of the series. Without the two-time MVP, Middleton had the chance to show he can lead the team but failed to do so.

Khris Middleton averaged 23.8 PPG on 46.5% shooting, including 40.6% from deep. Jimmy Butler countered with unquestionably the best first-round performance in the playoffs. He averaged 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals. The Heat forward shot a sizzling 59.7%, including 44.4% from behind the arc.

Butler’s 56-point output in Game 6 while Middleton only scored 14 was a telling difference.

Turner's claims stirred basketball fans:

𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 @HeatvsHaters @TheDunkCentral Evan Turner to Jimmy is the Pierce to Wade. Rent free in his head

BrickMuse @BrickMuse @TheDunkCentral Khris taking the heat to the finals?

Villain aka Threat @uHThreaT @TheDunkCentral Someone please get Evan Turner checked into a rehab facility. There is absolutely no debate between Middleton and Butler pic.twitter.com/ZMzjBst0VM

Headpeace @Tsunamidrako

Drug test this man rn @TheDunkCentral Jimmy and Khris middleton debates in 2023..Drug test this man rn pic.twitter.com/ZvnbnitOnx

YoungNarrow @NarrowGaming @TheDunkCentral Proof that "basketball knowledge" and "ability to play basketball" are 2 very different things.

♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 @shpillo_ @TheDunkCentral a Kris Middleton lead team would be in the running for the #1 pick every single year

jeff @DedicationHoops @TheDunkCentral the only thing middleton has over butler is a ring where he wasn’t the best player

Jimmy Butler and Khris Middleton could meet again in the playoffs next season

Jimmy Butler has a 3-1 edge over Khris Middleton in the playoffs. He won in 2015 with the Chicago Bulls and twice as the Miami Heat’s best player. Middleton and the Bucks swept the Heat in 2021 for his lone win.

A rematch next season will be mouthwatering, particularly if the Heat can acquire wantaway Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

The Bucks will be fielding a largely intact team but with a new coach. Miami could look vastly different if the Lillard trade goes through. Regardless of who plays for coach Erik Spoelstra, a rematch with Milwaukee will be something basketball fans will be dying to see.

Following Evan Turner's claim, a Jimmy Butler vs Khris Middleton matchup will only become more interesting.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)