"People get offended when you keep it real" - LeBron James shares a cryptic post on Instagram; Hollywood A-listers and NBA players respond

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have a day off before heading to the United Center for a rematch against the Chicago Bulls. The four-time MVP spent part of his downtime with a clear and yet somehow also cryptic message on his Instagram account.

The man with 105 million followers on Instagram reached out to millions with this message:

“Fake has become so acceptable that people get offended when you keep it real.”

While the message is loud and clear, it’s unclear if there was any specific event that led to this emphatic and even heartfelt post. Kevin Hart, Dejounte Murray and Jamie Foxx are just a few who have already confirmed or agreed to LeBron James’ forceful opinion.

Whether the post has anything to do with the LA Lakers’ recent loss, battle with a Covid outbreak and Anthony Davis’ injury is anybody’s guess. The message could also be just LeBron James “Keeping it Real.”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers to face more adversity in the coming weeks

The LA Lakers can't afford to overtax LeBron James following the Covid outbreak and Anthony Davis' injury. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

LeBron James and the LA Lakers just got thrashed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game. Although they were short-handed due to injuries and virus protocols, they were also visibly too casual for their own good. Their performance led to a barrage of criticism on social media for their lack of effort on both sides of the floor.

The LA Lakers season just got even more difficult in the next few weeks. While still dealing with the Covid outbreak in their ranks, they have also lost Anthony Davis to an MCL sprain to the right knee. AD will be sidelined for at least four weeks. The injury could only mean that the soon-to-be 37-year old LeBron James will have more burden added to his yoke.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Anthony Davis will miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain Anthony Davis will miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain https://t.co/QjpuiMn3xG

Amid the craziness of the past few days, the LA Lakers also saw a reunion of former teammates LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas. The heartwarming return of the undersized point guard captured the imagination of many following Thomas’ journey back into the NBA.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The return 🔥



@Isaiahthomas was the Lakers’ LEADING scorer in his season debut!



✨ 19 PTS

✨ 21 MIN The return 🔥@Isaiahthomas was the Lakers’ LEADING scorer in his season debut!✨ 19 PTS✨ 21 MIN https://t.co/BrkcXRPb0m

While Isaiah Thomas' impressive debut became the story of the night, it wasn’t lost on basketball fans just how poorly the LA Lakers played. For the first time this season, LeBron James also looked every bit of his 19 years in the league. He was blasted on social media for his lack of aggression and energy.

The Lakers, even before Davis’ injury, were already giving the four-time NBA champ more minutes than he should be playing. But the virus outbreak and the AD injury will only tax LeBron James more even before the halfway point of the season.

The cliche of the all-hands-on-deck mantra regularly used by head coaches can’t be over emphasized for the LA Lakers if they want to maximize James’ championship window.

