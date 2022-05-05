"People really think they have the right to get mad at the food someone does/doesn’t eat?" - Draymond Green comes out in Kim Kardashian's defense after she draws flak for her Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian received some harsh criticism for her claims regarding her outfit for the Met Gala. In the aftermath, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green came to the star's defense on Twitter.

As one of the biggest platforms for media personalities to make an appearance, Kim K returned to being the center of attention on "fashion's biggest night out."

Arriving in Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown from 1962, Kardashian was undoubtedly turning heads. However, the effort required to fit into the outfit has not received the same positive reaction.

Considering the degree of influence she has, many believe that her comments weren't in good taste. However, Draymond Green emerged as an unlikely voice in the matter as well. Green tweeted in Kardashian's defense of saying:

"We live in an rather interesting world to say the least. I saw people mad at Kim K over the last couple of days of a diet she was supposedly on. People really think they have the right to get mad at the food someone does/doesn’t eat?"

Having lost 16 lbs in a short span of three weeks by "starving" herself, several members of the social media community thrashed Kim Kardashian for her actions.

Kardashian has received an array of negative comments for ignoring the impact her comments would have on audiences.

Draymond Green stepping in has little to do with the matter. While his comments are supportive towards Kim Kardashian and hold no malice, they do underplay the influence she has on her followers.

With the situation taking an odd turn away from the glamorous display of the Met Gala into the realm of social issues, several media personalities have offered their take on the matter.

“To walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are...because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f--king dress?”

Draymond Green actively addresses social issues

Draymond Green being introduced at the 2022 NBA playoffs

Being one of the leading men in the Golden State Warriors locker room, Draymond Green is also an active voice on social justice issues. Going beyond basketball, he has made use of his platform and his status to address certain issues within the system.

Going back to the NBA Restart in 2020, Green was an active voice on the voting frong. Joining athletes such as LeBron James to emphasize the importance of voting, the 32-year old is no stranger to raising his voice for what he believes in.

Unfortunately, Green's comments on the Kim Kardashian situation haven't received a positive response. Making light of the issue itself, the Warriors forward may find himself in a brief patch of trouble with fans.

But considering the upcoming matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, this issue is sure to blowover as the Warriors look to take control of the series in Game 3.

