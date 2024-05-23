"People really thought Ant-Man was better than Luka"- NBA fans berate Anthony Edwards as Luka Doncic leads Mavs to Game 1 win 

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks stole Game 1 and homecourt advantage from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. Doncic started slow but took over in the second half to finish with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals, shooting 12-of-26. After trailing by nine points, the Mavericks stormed back to win the game 108-105 behind a clutch outing.

Doncic outplayed his superstar counterpart, Anthony Edwards, big time in this contest. The latter tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals but went 6-of-16 and had several lowlights. His passive play offensively was among the factors that led to Minnesota's loss.

Anthony Edwards also couldn't match Luka Doncic's endurance, running out of steam down the stretch. Many NBA fans had put Edwards in the same tier as Doncic in terms of talent and performance, but critics didn't take long to call those opinions out as one user on X/Twitter wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"People really thought Ant Man was better than Luka it’s not close."

Another fan called out the Michael Jordan comparisons Edwards had drawn over the past season, saying:

"Not even close to a young MJ… Ant got demolished by KY and Luka."

One fan broke down why Doncic is a bad matchup for Edwards:

"Luka is way too big and strong for Ant, Luka cooked him the two possessions he tried guarding him."

One fan called out Edwards for running out of steam:

"Ant needs to hit the treadmill that cardio was a****."

Another pointed out the disparity of production between Doncic and Edwards:

"Luka 17 points in 4th Ant 19 all game"

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic comes up clutch to beat tired Wolves in Game 1

Luka Doncic and the Mavs had a subpar first half against the Timberwolves, coming off a seven-game series against defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks, meanwhile, had finished their conference semis series against the OKC Thunder in six games.

Expand Tweet

While Minnesota managed to match the Mavs' pace for the first 24 minutes, it seemed a step slowed for the second half. As a result, Dallas trailed by three at the break, with Doncic scoring 14 points on 6-of-14 shots.

Doncic kept up the intensity defensively, though. That ensured his presence on the floor had a significant impact amid his offensive struggles. It was only a matter of time until he found his stroke offensively, which entirely shifted the game in Dallas' favor. Doncic scored 19 points in the second half, shooting 50.0%, adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Slovenian had 15 points in the final frame.