"People rushing Steph is like saying let’s celebrate Xmas tomorrow; Why?" - Eddie A. Johnson discusses why people don't need to rush Steph Curry for breaking the all-time 3-point record

The whole world was watching and waiting for Steph Curry to surpass the 3-point record in the Golden State Warriors game against the Philadelphia 76ers. This didn't occur, as Steph, who needed 10 threes to break the record, only mustered 3.

Former NBA player Eddie A. Johnson has reacted to the pressure being mounted on Steph Curry to break the record. The Smooth Shooter, as he was famously called, took to Twitter to comment on the urgency placed on the Warriors point guard to break Ray Allen's record.

He was of the opinion that Curry would eventually break the record and probably surpass it by 500, and as such, there should be no urgency to break it immediately.

"What is the urgency to break a record that the greatest shooter ever will eventually lead it by 500 makes. This I want it now world is out of control. People rushing Steph is like saying let’s celebrate Xmas tomorrow. Why? It’s on the 25th!"

Eddie A Johnson @Jumpshot8 twitter.com/sportscenter/s… SportsCenter @SportsCenter The wait continues ... The wait continues ... https://t.co/UBUmCfyR4T What is the urgency to break a record that the greatest shooter ever will eventually lead it by 500 makes. This I want it now world is out of control. People rushing Steph is like saying let’s celebrate Xmas tomorrow. Why? It’s on the 25th! #stephcurry What is the urgency to break a record that the greatest shooter ever will eventually lead it by 500 makes. This I want it now world is out of control. People rushing Steph is like saying let’s celebrate Xmas tomorrow. Why? It’s on the 25th! #stephcurry twitter.com/sportscenter/s…

Johnson, who retired from the NBA as the all-time leading scorer off the bench spent 17 years in the league. He was the 1988-89 Sixth Man Of The Year, having posted 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the regular season for the Phoenix Suns.

He never made it to an All-Star team and holds the record for the second-most points scored by a player who was never featured in an All-Star game, with Jamal Crawford being the most. He had a career average of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, having featured in 1199 games.

Steph Curry on the cusp of breaking 3-point record

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court following the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 30, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Steph Curry has been in the news for a while now and rightfully so, as he is on the verge of being officially crowned the greatest shooter in NBA history. The Baby-Faced Assassin is 7 threes away from breaking Ray Allen's record as the all-time leading three-point shooter in NBA history.

The hopes of fans and media personalities were crushed as Steph Curry only managed 3 three-pointers in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He was expected to put up at least 10 threes to break the record, but the whole world will have to wait a little longer.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Indiana Pacers later tonight in game 27 of the season. There exists the possibility of Steph Curry putting up at least 7 threes in the fixture to become the official record holder. However, we await to see the outcome of the game as the Warriors hope to reclaim their no. 1 position at the NBA Western Conference.

Edited by Rohit Mishra