“People say the sky is the limit but for me, I’m trying to go beyond that” - LeBron James refuses to put a limit to what he can do as long as his mind is still sharp entering his 20th NBA season

LeBron James has proven time and again that no one in NBA history has been as good as him for so long. After a historical 19th season where he nearly bagged the scoring crown, “King James” is on a mission to do even better.

When asked during an interview on the LA Lakers’ media day about his preparation and his drive to sustain greatness, James’ response was thorough:

“I’ve been prepping my body throughout this time off. Every single month, ramping up, ramping up to get ready for this moment. People say the sky is the limit but for me, I’m trying to go beyond that.

“I don’t know what that sky look like. I know I can play for as long as my mind is sharp. If your mind starts to waver or you don’t feel like you have it anymore mentally, then the body gonna listen to that.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! "I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." -LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! "I'm fully healthy. I've reshaped a lot of things in my diet this summer to get better with my body... Today is day 1 of the marathon." - 👑 LeBron on his preparation for Year 20! 💪 https://t.co/rSzcJXmr0X

A few of the records he had last season were just staggering. He was the oldest player to record back-to-back 50-point games, the oldest to accomplish a 30-point triple-double and the oldest to average 30+ in a season.

While it’s obvious that he’s no longer the physical freak that he was once back in his prime, his mind seems to be as sharp as ever.

Zach Lowe’s comments about LeBron James when ESPN’s top 100 players were revealed said it all:

“In one game or a one-game seven series, I want him over some of these guys. I probably want him over the centers, I can’t take him over Giannis [Antetokounmpo], I can’t take him over [Kevin] Durant. … This guy is still the chess master. He’s still the ultimate chess master.”

LeBron James also added that the formula for his relentless drive to go beyond the limit is no secret:

“It comes from my household, my wife, my kids, they give me all that energy; my mom is there, my friends, my support system. When you have a great support system it allows you to do your job, just have fun, be free.”

LeBron James re-affirms commitment to the LA Lakers

LeBron James answered some of the most pressing questions heading into his 20th season in the league and fifth with the LA Lakers. Despite signing a massive $97.1 million two-year contract extension, he still had to reply to questions about his commitment to the team.

“I came here because I believe in the franchise. I’m still here. It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise for as long as my contract is.”

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Lakers’ LeBron James on signing a two-year contract extension this summer: “I came here because I believe in the franchise. I’m still here. It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise.” Lakers’ LeBron James on signing a two-year contract extension this summer: “I came here because I believe in the franchise. I’m still here. It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise.” https://t.co/9lqg1QGihx

Weeks before the LA Lakers’ much-anticipated media day, team governor Jeanie Buss also discussed James’ belief in the title aspirations of the Lakers. Buss reiterated that “King James” is all about winning championships and that the extension was a confidence booster to the franchise.

Sometime during the media day interview, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also made sure to let the media know that the franchise has James’ back.

“We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that gives us the chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#LakersMediaDay



#LakersMediaDay "We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that gives us the chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization" - Rob Pelinka on trade speculations. "We will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that gives us the chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization" - Rob Pelinka on trade speculations.#LakersMediaDay#LakersMediaDay https://t.co/QS2Gl0vu3h

LeBron James and the rest of his LA Lakers cast will have to punch well above their weight this time around after a dismal 2021-22 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far