"People are saying one thing to one person and saying something completely different to someone else" - League source reveals Brooklyn Nets might go ahead with a trade for James Harden

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden continues to be the subject of much trade speculation this season as the Philadelphia 76ers remain interested in trading for the superstar.

According to a source, one that Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer mentioned, the deal is still very much open. Both parties haven't necessarily closed the door on Harden and Ben Simmons potentially switching teams before February 10th trade deadline day. Pompey said:

"However, the source said the Nets haven’t fully closed the door on trading Harden, regardless of what’s being said publicly. “People are saying one thing to one person and saying something completely different to someone else,” the source said. “I get the impression that that’s epitome of the entire situation on all fronts."

Pompey continued:

"I get the impression that they want Ben and they know the Harden thing is coming to an end and it’s not working anyway. There’s a sense that Simmons could be the lesser of two evils."

If the deal does go through between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, it should make for an enticing clash in the postseason, as plenty of subplots will be in play if the 76ers going up against the Nets.

Should the 76ers trade for James Harden?

Harden against the Los Angeles Lakers

The biggest issue the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have with Ben Simmons is his hesitancy in shooting the ball. You definitely won't find that to be an issue with James Harden as the former Houston Rockets superstar is one of the finest scorers the game has ever seen.

Harden thrives on iso-ball situations and can score at will from the line, mid-range and from beyond the arc. Such attributes led him to multiple scoring titles during his time with the Rockets and he garnered the praise of being one of the best scorers in the game. The 76ers need someone like Harden to lift the scoring burden of their superstar Joel Embiid as the big man's health has always been a question mark.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden tonight:



37 PTS

10 REB

11 AST

13-24 FG

4-8 3P



It’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. James Harden tonight:37 PTS10 REB11 AST13-24 FG4-8 3PIt’s his 8th 30-point triple-double with the Nets, already by far the most in franchise history. The next player (Jason Kidd) has 3. https://t.co/HSmggkVlm5

Another of James Harden's biggest attributes is his ability to be a quintessential point guard when his team needed him as he is an excellent floor general and can orchestrate the offense. This was Simmons' duties for the 76ers and Philly will be getting a professional scorer as well as a fascilitator in Harden.

The biggest issue with Harden has to be injuries he has sustained over the last 18 months or so as the superstar guard has succumbed to plenty of hamstring problems and has had weight issues as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also, the defensive deficiencies exist with the acquisition of James Harden, offensively he brings a whole new dimension to the team from that of Simmons and that could potentially be the difference from the 76ers winning the championship or going out in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Nets trade Harden for Simmons? Yes No 0 votes so far