“People target you too Pat Bev, you ain’t playing no f*****g defense out there, you ain’t stopping Luka” - 3-time NBA champion criticizes Patrick Beverley for calling Chris Paul a ‘cone’

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley continues to be a popular name in the basketball world as of late.

The Timberwolves were eliminated in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. Since then, Beverley has decided to spend the opening portion of his offseason making a number of appearances on national television as an NBA analyst. This has led to him making a number of comments that have had basketball fans buzzing on a daily basis.

Throughout his career in the NBA, Patrick Beverley has built a reputation as one of the top trash talkers in the league. Beverley is one of the most competitive players in the NBA and has never been afraid to let his opinion be heard.

That includes recently when the veteran guard was quick to slander the ability of Phoenix Suns superstar guard Chris Paul. Beverley went on to say that Paul was a liability on the defensive side of the ball, even referring to him as a "cone."

That comment has gotten the attention of plenty of players around the league as well, who have been quick to call out Beverley for his remarks. One of those players is current Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green. He didn't hold back on Beverley's comments during a recent interview on "Inside the Green Room."

“People target you too Pat Bev, you ain’t playing no f*****g defense out there, you ain’t stopping Luka”

Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves look to make some more noise next year

There's been no shortage of trash talk from Beverley throughout recent weeks, as the veteran guard has been vocal about numerous players in the league. Beverley has been a popular guest on a number of sports shows, giving his honest opinion about some of the notable players across the league.

While fans will be buzzing about his comments, Beverley will need to back it up for the upcoming season. The Minnesota Timberwolves went on to become one of the more pleasant surprises in the NBA this year and look to be a potential team on the rise.

Minnesota went on to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs and impressed against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies before being eliminated in six games.

With one of the most intriguing young rosters in the league, Minnesota could become the team that starts to make their march up the standings in the Western Conference. If that happens, Beverley will have even more to talk about with his opponents.

