"People using the bathroom": Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu's press conference gets hilariously interrupted with toilet-flushing noises

During Saturday night's 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point Contest between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, the Golden State Warriors star prevailed with 29 points over Ionescu's 26. Following the showing, Curry was talking about the incredible matchup he had with the New York Liberty star when he got interrupted by the sound of a toilet flushing.

Facing up against one of the elite 3-point shooters from the WNBA was a great challenge for Stephen Curry to test out his marksmanship from beyond the arc. Hilariously enough, however, someone decided that it was the perfect opportunity to flush the toilet in the middle of Curry's post-contest comments. Curry handled it like a pro:

"People using the bathroom," Curry said. "All type of chaos around here. For us to deliver a show like that, it was perfect. Just as much excitement as you can build in that short amount of time with two great shooters going at it."

With Curry smoothly included a hilarious bit in his comments, numerous NBA journalists burst out in laughter. The Warriors star was able to quickly transition back to praising the celebratory moment of a 3-point shooting contest between the best shooters from the NBA and the WNBA.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu talked about facing Stephen Curry in 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point Contest

Speaking after the contest, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu couldn't help but feel nostalgic about her 3-point contest with the four-time NBA Champion. She recalled how she grew up watching and idolizing Stephen Curry as a child while growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area:

"So, understanding that I was out there kinda shooting for that young, little girl that is at every single game and knowing that, I couldn't believe of an opportunity that was as big as this, in terms of being able to go up against my role model and what he's mean to me in my career."

Despite representing New York in her professional WNBA career now, Sabrina Ionescu remains the hopeful kid from the Bay, who ended up becoming a renowned 3-point specialist and just went toe-to-toe with Stephen Curry.

With the matchup between the two stars being an incredible moment for the NBA and the WNBA, it was a moment to cherish for Ionescu as one that she won't be taking for granted. It was a contest that she will be taking with her as she continues in her career, a great reminder of how far she's come from a child who simply wanted to be one of the greats in basketball.

Moreover, Stephen Curry is shooting 42.1% from 3-point range this season with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, Sabrina Ionescu shot 44.8% from beyond the arc last season.