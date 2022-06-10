"People will be pointing fingers at you, especially if you're the reason why your team loses" - Charles Oakley on under-fire Golden State Warriors star, says 3x champ can do whatever he wants in spare time as long as work gets done on court

NBA legend Charles Oakley has called out people criticising Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for his poor performance in the NBA Finals. The 32-year-old recorded only four points while grabbing four rebounds and three assists in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.

While many have pointed fingers at his podcasting for the inconsistency, Green is still determined to continue putting out content.

Charles Oakley came out in support of the three-time NBA champion. However, the 58-year-old also said that Green would be subject to criticism if he had a bad game for the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking about the same on The Damon & Ratto podcast, Oakley said:

"In your spare time, you can do whatever you want to do as long as you get your work done on the court. When you lose, people will be pointing fingers at you, especially if you're the reason why your team loses."

Even after his horrendous performance in Game 3, the 32-year-old delivered an episode of "The Draymond Green show." He expressed his disappointment with the performance but was confident about bouncing back strongly for the Golden State Warriors.

Oakley, who was one of the toughest players on the court, heaped praise on Draymond Green for his game. However, he believes that Green and the Golden State Warriors' shortcomings may be due to the brilliance of the Celtics.

"Boston's physicality might be getting to Golden State, Golden State really a finnese team and I think Draymond got all the heart on the team, trying to go at guys, getting them off their game, but Boston just seem to overlook at that and just play within their self."

With the series 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, the Warriors will have to put in a special performance in Game 4 to stay in the series. Draymond Green is one of their main players and he will have to play well if they are to succeed.

The 32-year-old is a competitor and will be gunning to silence the critics with a game-altering performance.

Klay Thompson has zero concerns about whether Draymond Green & his teammates will bounce back in Game 4. "We would not be the Warriors without Draymond… We respond like champions."

How important is Draymond Green going to be for the Golden State Warriors in the series ahead?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Draymond Green's performance in Game 3 has been labelled by many as one of the worst NBA Finals performances ever. In both the Warriors' losses against the Celtics, Green has failed to be at his aggressive best.

The result in both those games was a loss for the Warriors, clearly indicating his impact on the result. The 32-year-old is at his best when he is a menace on the court. During Game 2, he got under the skin of the Celtics players and was physical, which helped the Dubs massively.

Draymond claps back at the noise on his podcast



(via "Y'all gone get this podcast" 🤣Draymond claps back at the noise on his podcast(via @TheVolumeSports "Y'all gone get this podcast" 🤣Draymond claps back at the noise on his podcast 😅(via @TheVolumeSports) https://t.co/HFSsd3TF9p

With only four more games left in the series, the Golden State Warriors cannot afford complacency. Game 4 is a series-determining game and Draymond Green will have to bring in all of his experience there.

He has certainly owned up to not playing well in Game 3. However, the four-time All-Star has the chance to make amends in Game 4 by helping his team get back in the series.

