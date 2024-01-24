Perfect destinations for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington & Miles Bridges as Hornets eye major shakeup

The Charlotte Hornets are in dire need of a change as we approach the February 8th trade deadline. With one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, the team has just ten wins after 41 games played. While their hopes of making it to the postseason are likely gone with the wind, the team remains hopeful that they can turn things around and close out the year strong.

As we approach the trade deadline, the team has a number of valuable assets that they will likely attempt to flip into long-term pieces. At the same time, they also have several players who are on expiring deals who they hope to flip as well.

According to a report from Rod Boone, Gordon Hayward is at the top of the list of players most likely to be dealt.

Potential landing spots for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington & Miles Bridges for Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward - Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward has struggled to remain healthy for several seasons now, and this year is proving to be no different. So far, Hayward has yet to play in the month of January and has only played in 25 of the Hornets games this season.

Given that he has struggled to remain healthy and that he's on an expiring deal, teams may be hesitant to trade him before the deadline. Despite that, one team that could benefit from the veteran's play would be the Philadelphia 76ers, who notably have several players on expiring contracts this season as well.

PJ Washington - Dallas Mavericks

Miami Heat v Charlotte Hornets

Both PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward could be perfect fits for the Dallas Mavericks; however, there are several reasons Washington fits the team better. In addition to being younger, Washington also has several years left on his deal, meaning the Mavericks wouldn't have to gamble on resigning him.

On top of that, the Mavericks would likely benefit from adding another player to their frontcourt, opening up a number of rotational options for coach Jason Kidd. With the Mavericks also in need of a boost to take them deep into the postseason, a trade would benefit both sides.

Miles Bridges - Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

Miles Bridges has returned to form since returning from suspension. This season, while playing in 30 games so far, Bridges is averaging a career-high 20.9 points to go along with 7.0 rebounds per game.

With his play, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as potential suitors; however, from the sounds of things, fans aren't having it. Amid reports of the Suns having an interest in Bridges, fans have expressed outrage over the potential deal over Bridges' slew of domestic violence allegations.

With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, fans, analysts, and the Hornets organization know something needs to change. Despite strong young pieces in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the team needs a serious overhaul in order to remain competitive.

With teams like the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and New York Knicks already making trade deadline deals, the East is only getting more competitive. If the Hornets wish to keep up, they'll likely need to make some big moves.

