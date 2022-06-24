"Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick!" - Skip Bayless livid after LA Lakers draft Michigan's Max Christie in 2nd round who apparently shot "only 32% from 3 last season"

LeBron James' LA Lakers aggressively moved their way into the second round of the NBA draft and picked Max Christie of Michigan State. LA acquired the Orlando Magic’s 35th pick for a future second-round pick and cash, per an ESPN report.

Minutes after the Purple and Gold made their pick, Skip Bayless promptly took a shot at the franchise for their choice. Here’s what the outspoken sports analyst had to say about the Lakers’ move:

“Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick.”

In 35 games for the Michigan State Spartans, Max Christie posted horrible shooting numbers. He made only 38.2% of his field-goal attempts, including 31.7% from beyond the arc.

The LA Lakers finished 22nd in three-point shooting this season (34.7%), which could mean that Christie will have to spend his time in the D-League.

The Lakers ranked second in open 3-point shots attempted this season and still finished near the bottom in efficiency. Teams may continue to push them into making long-range shots as they may not have the personnel to consistently beat opponents with threes.

Adding Christie is a head-shaking move, considering the LA Lakers’ win-now mantra since acquiring LeBron James.

Two of the Lakers’ most reliable 3-point shooters next season could be gone next, leaving the team with more problems. Malik Monk made 39.1% of his trifectas and might be forced to leave Hollywood. Avery Bradley hit 39% and could also be on his way out of LA.

Russell Westbrook (29.8%), Austin Reaves (31.7%), Stanley Johnson (31.4%) and Talen Horton-Tucker (26.9%) will make life hard for LeBron James. Anthony Davis is also a non-factor, making a nightmarish 18.6% of his threes.

Draymond Green gives LeBron James and the LA Lakers hope after drafting a fellow Spartan

Draymond Green giving LeBron James and the LA Lakers a little bit of hope.

Ten years ago, the Golden State Warriors took Draymond Green out of Michigan State as the 35th pick in the 2012 draft. Except for Green, probably no one could have put their money on the forward becoming a future Hall of Famer.

Despite Max Christie’s numbers, the four-time champion has unbelievably high hopes for the incoming rookie:

“Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star”

When Green entered the draft a decade ago, he was just a better shooter, rebounder and playmaker than Christie. The former Defensive Player of the Year was a 36.1% 3-point shooter in college, significantly better than Christie.

Perhaps Draymond Green has some inside knowledge that scouts are not privy to. For now, Max Christie may not even see the floor with LeBron James. He undoubtedly has an upside and could turn out to be a steal. However, he will likely not be a big part of Darvin Ham's rotation this season.

