"Perk watched a highlight reel of his blocks" - Kendrick Perkins calling Bol Bol 'sleeper' on DPOY has NBA fans mocking him

Former NBA player and ESPN sports analyst Kendrick Perkins is known for his, sometimes, unorthodox takes. A Reddit user was quick to pick up Perkins's prediction regarding Phoenix Sun's Bol Bol. Perkins believes that Bol Bol will be competing for the Defensive Player of the Year award in the upcoming season.

Kendrick Perkins' take did not sit well with the majority of fans who commented on the Reddit post. This is because Bol Bol has not earned consistent minutes on any of the teams he has played for. He is also not a reputable defensive player. He is better known for his offensive prowess.

Reactions to the Perkins' take were, to say the least, not complimetary to the former NBA big man.

One fan was sure Kendrick Perkins had never watched Bol play in a game and was basing his opinion on a highlight reel.

Another user believed Perkins was instructed on what to say.

None of the Reddit users seemed to agree with Kendrick Perkins' prediction.

Bol Bol's new role in the Phoenix Suns

Bol Bol spent last season with the Orlando Magic. While he did not receive consistent playing time with the team, he had moments of brilliance. He finished the season with averages of 9.1 ppg and five rebounds. He also shot a decent 54.6% from the field and almost 75% from the charity stripe.

Bol agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns during the offseason. At only 23, the Suns are looking for Bol to inject their offense with youth and athleticism. This will particularly be needed when Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are resting.

While Bol had his best season with Orlando, he is still a limited player defensively, despite Kendrick Perkins' assertations. The Suns just need him to provide offensive firepower in some games during the regular season. Then, they have to hope that their star-studded team can hide Bol on the defensive end.

Bol will be playing behind the Suns' latest addition, Jusuf Nurkic, who was recently acquired in the Damian Lillard trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. Bol and Nurkic will be called upon to shoulder the hole left by Deandre Ayton, whose departure was a clear decline in the Sun's frontcourt defensive capabilities.