Ex-Laker Dwight Howard poses question to fans amid TikTok's looming ban in the USA

There's a lot of uncertainty in the U.S. right now. Authorities are reportedly set to ban TikTok over alleged Homeland Security concerns.

That has sent celebrities into a frenzy, especially those not currently based on American soil.

Notably, that includes Dwight Howard, who's currently playing in Taiwan and wants to know what might happen with the popular social network:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Is tiktok really getting banned?" Howard asked. "If it is what app yall going to rednote? Lemon8?" Howard tweeted on Thursday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Reports alleged that TikTok could also be sold, as its ties to the Chinese government have raised concerns among American lawmakers. According to CBS News, the platform could be sold for $100 billion.

Dwight Howard insists he's not retired yet

Dwight Howard, however, has other concerns in his life right now. He was recently chosen as one of the candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

With that in mind, he took to social media to remind everyone of his snub from the league's Top-75 list, but he also made sure to remind everybody that he's not done playing yet:

“I’m not retired yet, but I’ll take it," Howard twitted. "I’m extremely grateful; I just pray they don’t do me like they did the last list.”

Howard was reportedly working his way back to the NBA and even had a workout with the Golden State Warriors.

Then, some reports of his life off-the-court surfaced, and he didn't get another opportunity to walk away on his own terms. Even so, he told Gilbert Arenas in September that he's at peace and happy in Taiwan:

"I love the game, I've always loved it. I've put in so much work, so much time. Now I want to give that time to the kids. I've sacrificed so much time away, so I can train and do all that stuff. The kids are getting older..." Howard said.

"Fans (in Taiwan) who never had a chance to come to see an NBA game, now they get the chance to watch us play. It's an amazing feeling. Going over there brought me back to life," he added.

Howard has kept an active profile on social media, constantly joking around and even recruiting struggling and former NBA stars to join him in Asia.

Even so, he will be remembered as one of the most dominant players of his era and one of the best big men of all time. He deserves the chance to walk away from the game on his own terms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback