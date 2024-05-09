"Petty and arrogant": Disgruntled NBA fans unleash wrath on Shaquille O'Neal for questioning Nikola Jokic's MVP win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA fans had some things to say to Shaquille O'Neal after the Los Angeles Lakers legend made questionable comments about Nikola Jokic and his historic season with the Denver Nuggets.

After saying to Nikola Jokic's face that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the MVP award over him, plenty of NBA fans called out O'Neal for the backhanded 'compliment' for Jokic.

He was compared to other Lakers fans for his take on this award, while other fans called him insecure for shading Jokic's MVP win just minutes after it was announced.

"He is just like all Laker fans. Petty and arrogant," one fan stated.

"Shaq embarrass himself cant even hide his jealousy," another fan chimed in.

"Shaq is a tad worried at this point that he’s going to keep it going and maybe be thought of as better than Shaq," one explained.

A group of fans praised Nikola Jokic for handling the situation with class, but everybody is unhappy with Shaq's ways today.

"That was unbelievable. That moment was to say congratulations. If you disagreed, leave it at that. All would have been fair game if it was said tomorrow but in that moment, on that stage, and in that way...it was so disrespectful," one fan wrote.

"Joker handled the shade from Shaq with class, but man, it definitely dampened the mood. Joker is a deserving 3x MVP," another fan said.

"I know Nikola Jokic doesn't really care about these things, but what a tremendous way to ruin the moment. I wonder how Shaq would feel if someone said this to him back in the day," another fan noted.

Nikola Jokic joins an elite club with his third MVP award

Nikola Jokic keeps making history in the NBA, becoming just the ninth player to win three MVP awards during their career. The Serbian center joins the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Bill Russell (five), Michael Jordan (five), Wilt Chamberlain (four), LeBron James (four), Moses Malone (three), Larry Bird (three) and Magic Johnson (three).

Plenty of fans thought he also deserved this award last season, when Joel Embiid took it home. It seems like he took that personally and after winning the NBA championship, Jokic didn't slow down.

He's now trying to take the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals again, facing a tough Minnesota Timberwolves team that's leading their second-round series 2-0.