Phil Jackson was hesitant to trade for Pau Gasol: "He wasn’t a defensive center"

In 2008, the LA Lakers landed a deal for Pau Gasol which ended up changing the course of the organization's history. Gasol played a huge role in the Lakers' three consecutive final runs — from 2008 to 2010. The Spanish center aided Kobe Bryant to win two more titles without the help of Shaquille O'Neal. However, Phil Jackson wasn't exactly sold with the idea of having Gasol on board initially.

Jackson revealed that he rejected the idea of having Pau Gasol a season prior to his inaugural season with the Lakers. Jackson was concerned about Gasol's inability to play defense. The Lakers were looking for a defensive center who could fill the shoes of Shaq at the time and the Spanish giant didn't fit the bill.

Jackson realized that having Andrew Bynum on their squad could be a perfect blend for Gasol. This meant that the Spaniard could deliver on certain aspects Bynum couldn't and vice versa.

“We had discussed the trade for Pau a season before," Jackson told Sportskeeda. "My reluctance was that he wasn’t a defensive center and protecting the lane was a priority. However, Andrew Bynum was an important member of the team and allowed Pau to play both positions when the Lakers won back-to-back titles. Pau’s ability to play both positions really made the Lakers a potent offensive team.”

Looking back at Pau Gasol's legendary run with LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 1

Pau Gasol, the skilled Spanish big man, embarked on a championship run with the LA Lakers that not only cemented his legacy but also helped redefine the Lakers' storied franchise. Gasol's arrival in LA in 2008 marked a turning point for the team.

With his arrival, a new era of dominance was set into motion. The 7-foot center's arrival injected a potent blend of versatility, basketball IQ, and finesse into the Lakers' lineup, creating a synergy that would prove pivotal in their championship pursuits.

It was during the 2008-2009 season that Gasol's impact truly came to the forefront. Paired alongside the iconic Kobe Bryant, Gasol formed a formidable duo that struck fear into the hearts of opponents. Their on-court chemistry was undeniable, a fusion of Bryant's scoring prowess and Gasol's uncanny ability to read the game, orchestrate plays, and dominate the post.

The Lakers' championship victory in 2009 marked Gasol's first taste of NBA glory, but it wouldn't be his last. The following season, in 2010, Gasol played a pivotal role in securing another championship title for the Lakers. His consistent contributions on both ends of the floor, combined with his leadership and composure, helped guide the Lakers to victory in a grueling seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

Pau Gasol's journey at LA Lakers was not only about securing titles but about embodying the essence of teamwork, perseverance, and excellence.

