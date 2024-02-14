“Phil Jackson was a phony, Spo is the real Zen Master”: NBA fans crown Erik Spoelstra as basketball savant amid ‘Karma’ comments

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke at length about 'basketball karma' following the team's blowout 123-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. They did it without Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, and Terry Rozier, which made the win even more important. The win saw them improve to 5-2 in their last seven games, and 29-25 in the East. Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson led from the front to get the better of the formidable Bucks, and this had Spoelstra sharing his two cents on why basketball karma matters in the sport.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Spoelstra went into detail to talk about why the small things matter for the outcome.

"You generate the karma of the game, for whatever reason the basket gets a little bigger — if you defend, get multiple stops, you don't feel the pressure offensively; you just feel more a rhythm and flow, and that's the karma we're talking about."

This activated the comments section on Reddit where fans clowned legendary coach Phil Jackson amid Erik Spoelstra's savant-like dissection.

NBA fans were in splits after Erik Spoelstra's "karma" comments

NBA fans had hilarious responses to Erik Spoelstra's postgame comments

For the Heat, Jovic had 24 points and seven rebounds. Bam Adebayo chipped in with a triple-double, propping up 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Robinson was cleared to play leading up to the matchup and he ended with 23 points and five assists. The Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Damian Lillard dropped 16 points, as did Malik Beasley.

Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat are not out of the woods yet

While the win may have served as a massive confidence booster for the Miami Heat who were coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics, they still have a slender lead, and have the likes of the Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls, and the Atlanta Hawks in hot pursuit.

The Heat are without Butler who has been away from the squad following the death of a family member. Terry Rozier suffered a knee injury during the team's loss to the Celtics and was ruled out of the matchup against the Bucks. With two key components out and no updates on their return, Miami will have to shore up efforts on both ends of the floor.

The Miami Heat have three tough matchups coming up against the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Sacramento Kings. Only time will tell if they can keep the momentum going.

