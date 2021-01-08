Create
Philadelphia 76ers 109-122 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter stunned as Kyrie-less Nets roll Sixers

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets
Trent Bixby
ANALYST
Modified 08 Jan 2021, 08:57 IST
Tonight's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets was a very highly anticipated Eastern conference battle.

However, an hour before tip-off, reports flooded the feed regarding Kyrie Irving's status changing to 'out' for personal reasons.

The Brooklyn Nets were missing more than one of their stars as Kevin Durant remained out due to COVID-19 precautions. However, they had lots of help from their role-players, with Joe Harris and Jared Allen having great nights.

Everything was going right for the Nets tonight, as they showed their ability to perform without their best players.

Brooklyn Nets still strong without their stars, stun Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets led the Philadelphia 76ers for most of the game and were able to keep pressure throughout. With the victory, they ended the Sixers' five-game win streak and improved to 5-4 on the season.

Caris LeVert filled the point guard position in Irving's absence. He filled the role quite nicely, tallying 18 points in the first half on the way to a 22-point, 10-assist performance.

The Brooklyn Nets should be very encouraged by this victory and will certainly be one of the most dangerous teams in the league when they are at full strength.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

The Brooklyn Nets' leading scorer was Joe Harris, who exploded off the bench with 28 points. The Nets' defense forced a season-high 20 turnovers and were able to capitalize on the 76ers' mistakes.

Joel Embiid finished the game with 20 points and 12 rebounds but could not rally his team to mount a comeback as time ticked away. The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 7-2 with the loss and will likely be addressing their turnover issues moving forward.

Here are more Twitter reactions on the Brooklyn Nets' big win:

The two teams will meet again on February 6th, hopefully featuring their healthiest five players for what could be a 2021 playoff preview. The Brooklyn Nets hold the first game of the series for now and should feel very good about this win.

The Philadelphia 76ers will go on to play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, January 9th. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets' next game on the road will be against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

There are no reports on Kyrie Irving's status moving forward, and he is presumed to be out until further notice.

Published 08 Jan 2021, 08:57 IST
Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving Joel Embiid
