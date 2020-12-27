Philadelphia 76ers 109-89 New York Knicks: Twitter thrown into a frenzy over Joel Embiid's and Ben Simmons' huge nights

The Philadelphia 76ers had a very impressive performance in their road victory over the New York Knicks. Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were on full display for the 76ers, combining for 42 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks, and two steals. The Knicks hung around for the first half but were unable to hold off the surging Philadelphia offense for the entire 48 minutes. The 76ers improved to 2-0, and the Knicks fell to 0-2 early in this 2020-21 NBA Season.

New York Knicks start strong, Philadelphia 76ers answer stronger

The New York Knicks looked great to start the game, with Julius Randle leading the charge in the first quarter. Randle made each of his first four field goal attempts and had a quick 10 points in the first quarter. The Knicks would stay right on pace with the 76ers to start the game, and the quarter finished tied at 27.

The Knicks started the game with two players wearing No. 23. pic.twitter.com/xzqTu7tW2v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

RJ Barrett says having no fans at MSG may be an advantage for NYK because opposing players always come to the Garden looking to have big games in front of the crowd. I think he’s right. Other coaches/players have said over the years that opponents always want to play well at MSG — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 26, 2020

So it looks like Julius Randle will be dropping a 40 piece on us tonight. — Sixers Nation (1-0) (@PHLSixersNation) December 27, 2020

Julius Randle is out here looking like an All-Star. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 27, 2020

Ben Simmons is insane on defense. RJ Barrett is 1-11 from the field in the first half pic.twitter.com/o2TclF9RzD — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 27, 2020

R.J. Barrett was a highly anticipated player for the New York Knicks going into this matchup, but started off the game ice cold, missing each of his first nine shots from the field. Barrett would continue to struggle as time went on, and between the defense of Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers' powerful offense, the Knicks had no answer by the end of the game.

Barrett is 0-9 shooting — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 27, 2020

Thing I'm curious about for the second half: Where do you put Simmons on defense?



He was the main defender on R.J. Barrett, who went 1-11 from the field but Julius Randle had 18 points on 8-9 against Harris/Scott and got shots for other people too. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) December 27, 2020

Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers offense all night, scoring 20 points in the first half, and was a big part of a 20-10 run to close out the 2nd quarter. The Sixers led 60-55 at the half and would keep their momentum going for the remainder of the game.

Ben Simmons' defense on R.J. Barrett was one of the biggest stories of the game, with countless tweets flying out in support of Simmons' defensive prowess. Ben Simmons is known as one of the NBA's top defenders, but it is always nice to see it on display. Barrett finished the game with just two made field goals out of 15 attempts.

RJ Barrett being guarded by Ben Simmons tonight:



10 Points.

2/15 From the field, 13.3%.

0/6 From 3.

4 Turnovers.



Elite defense from Simmons. pic.twitter.com/8ZCWNOjD2o — 𝙀𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨𝙚 🧩 (@WashedEclipse) December 27, 2020

Ben Simmons has played some great defense today.



He's been all over RJ Barrett. pic.twitter.com/gjFh3XNrS5 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) December 27, 2020

Joel Embiid in the W tonight:



27 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST - 1 STL - 1 BLK - 50 FG% - 2/4 3PM - 5/7 FTM



Big man put in work. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uDpQYiMThP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers had yet another outstanding offensive performance, but tonight the big focus seemed to be on defense. Allowing only 89 points, which includes only 34 in the entire 2nd half, the Philadelphia defense is showing to be a force this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers next game is on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, December 27th.

The New York Knicks will go on to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, December 27th in hope for their first win of the season.