Philadelphia 76ers 111-120 Phoenix Suns: Twitter erupts as Devin Booker shines to outlast Sixers

The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers in an entertaining battle that ended 120-111. The Suns improved to 16-9 with the victory, pulling to within 2 games of the LA Clippers for 3rd place in the West.
Devin Booker was the leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns, finishing with 36 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Suns have now won five straight and eight of their last nine games.
With the loss, the 76ers fall to 18-9 but still hold sole possession of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia was once again led on the offensive end by Joel Embiid, who finished with 35 points and 8 rebounds.
While the 76ers had a few different chances to close out the lead, the Phoenix Suns' defense held strong in the 4th quarter and secured a big win. The Suns are looking like a dangerous group as they start to figure out their rhythm.
Chris Paul put together an impressive scoreline as well, tallying 18 points with 10 assists and 8 rebounds. The Suns shot an incredible 60% from the field as a team, keeping non-stop pressure on the Philadelphia shooters.
Just days after Ben Simmons called himself the "best defender in the league", Devin Booker drops 36 points on 61% shooting with Simmons guarding him. Needless to say, Booker let Simmons know he was feeling it in the 4th quarter.
Ben Simmons finished with 16 points in the first half, but was held to just 2 points in the entire 2nd half and the 76ers could not overcome the deficit.
The Phoenix Suns will go on to play the Orlando Magic tomorrow, February 14th, for a Valentine's Day showdown. The 76ers will have a day off, and then continue their West coast tour with a matchup against the West-leading Utah Jazz.
