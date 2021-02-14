Philadelphia 76ers 111-120 Phoenix Suns: Twitter erupts as Devin Booker shines to outlast Sixers

The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers in an entertaining battle that ended 120-111. The Suns improved to 16-9 with the victory, pulling to within 2 games of the LA Clippers for 3rd place in the West.

Devin Booker was the leading scorer for the Phoenix Suns, finishing with 36 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The Suns have now won five straight and eight of their last nine games.

With the loss, the 76ers fall to 18-9 but still hold sole possession of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia was once again led on the offensive end by Joel Embiid, who finished with 35 points and 8 rebounds.

Devin Booker dazzles to lift Phoenix Suns past East-leading Philadelphia 76ers

The Phoenix Suns improve to 16-9 with the victory

While the 76ers had a few different chances to close out the lead, the Phoenix Suns' defense held strong in the 4th quarter and secured a big win. The Suns are looking like a dangerous group as they start to figure out their rhythm.

Chris Paul put together an impressive scoreline as well, tallying 18 points with 10 assists and 8 rebounds. The Suns shot an incredible 60% from the field as a team, keeping non-stop pressure on the Philadelphia shooters.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Suns' 5th straight victory:

No injuries. ✅

Good rotations. ✅

Booker scoring 30+. ✅

Valley Jerseys. ✅

40 foot 3 pointer from Booker?

✅✅✅

Embiid and Simmons crying?

✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅



The league not ready for these Phoenix Suns. — Stimmy Hendrix (@FlawlessViktory) February 13, 2021

pls hld getting a lot of content rn https://t.co/CP2qJ9Wwfw — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns look .... pic.twitter.com/AlPMtwJsCS — Jason Plotch (@jasonplotch) February 13, 2021

torturing this man todaypic.twitter.com/7lrBz623tH — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 13, 2021

"I feel like I'm the best defender in the NBA."



💭 @BenSimmons25 on taking pride in his defensive ability and matching up against the best on the floor. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/OHcNEH3JFo — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Just days after Ben Simmons called himself the "best defender in the league", Devin Booker drops 36 points on 61% shooting with Simmons guarding him. Needless to say, Booker let Simmons know he was feeling it in the 4th quarter.

Here's more reactions from Twitter on Devin Booker's big performance:

Devin Booker needs to chill. Hitting from the logo. (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/UQOpijuAZL — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2021

There was too much talk about Devin Booker not being good this season..... pic.twitter.com/UANYVDeRL6 — David Kevin (@theIVpointplay) February 13, 2021

Doc Rivers chose a bad day to compare Ben Simmons to Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman on defense.



Devin Booker just dropped 36 points on him. — Jonas Nader (@JonasNader) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns New Logo pic.twitter.com/bQsOpoDhfw — Deacon (@DeaconWilliams2) February 13, 2021

Ben Simmons finished with 16 points in the first half, but was held to just 2 points in the entire 2nd half and the 76ers could not overcome the deficit.

The Phoenix Suns will go on to play the Orlando Magic tomorrow, February 14th, for a Valentine's Day showdown. The 76ers will have a day off, and then continue their West coast tour with a matchup against the West-leading Utah Jazz.

Here are more Twitter reactions from the Suns' 16th victory:

Suns beat the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers all in a week lol — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Devin Booker really stole Ben Simmons’ girl and then dropped 36 on his head pic.twitter.com/24s71iQkyU — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 13, 2021

The Kendall Jenner bowl goes to Devin Booker again https://t.co/sCFaf9c52q — kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) February 13, 2021

I’m so tired of the Philadelphia media making every excuse for Ben Simmons. They can’t wait every week to find something positive to tweet or report whenever he has any type of positive game. Just to try and justify that absurd contract he has. — Rah (@PhlLyfe) February 13, 2021