The Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Indiana Pacers in a back-and-forth battle that ended 113-107. In a game that had many lead changes, Dwight Howard and the Sixers fought until the end and secured their second preseason victory. This was the Pacers' third straight loss in this NBA preseason, with each of the three games being within ten points.

The Philadelphia 76ers bench erupted for 66 points, including double-digit nights out of Shake Milton (15), Furkan Korkmaz (14), Mike Scott (12), and Tyrese Maxey (10). Domantas Sabonis led the Indiana Pacers on offense with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers fight off Philadelphia 76ers in first half

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers had a back-and-forth battle all night, with both teams going on big scoring runs and shifting momentum often.

The first half started out with a big 76ers run, but the Pacers fought their way back into the game and ended the half with an 8-point lead.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been very involved in the NBA trade rumor mill recently, most notably for talks about a deal for Houston Rockets' star James Harden.

Many basketball fans and NBA insiders are speculating that a deal for Harden would require the Sixers to include Ben Simmons. There have been no official announcements surrounding this trade.

Doc Rivers says the Sixers gave Ben Simmons a call last night in the midst of all the rumors, would not share details of that call. Continues to insist the rumors are not coming from Philly’s end — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) December 18, 2020

Also in story: While the Sixers have signaled a willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in trade packages for Harden, those talks have come nowhere close to a deal, sources said. https://t.co/bbP3k3uNci — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2020

Dwight Howard led the Philadelphia 76ers in scoring after the first quarter and continued to find the basket throughout with 14 points in 16 minutes.

With star center Joel Embiid out, Howard adjusted well to the Philadelphia 76ers offense in his second game with the team.

The #Pacers have definitely had active hands on defense in these three preseason games, something Coach Nate Bjorkgren keeps emphasizing he wants from them in his press conferences. — Seth Johnson (@sethvthem) December 18, 2020

Howard leads the #Sixers with 8 points on 4-4 shooting to go with 2 rebounds. #Pacers up 22-18 with 4:01 left in the half. The other #Sixers are shooting a combined 3-10. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 18, 2020

Tyrese Maxey just finished at the rim with 3 Pacers around him. No fear in the rook. — Philly Fast Break (@PhillyFastBreak) December 18, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers had a 40-32 lead with less than 8 minutes left in the first half, but the Indiana Pacers suddenly switched the momentum of the game.

The Pacers' offensive possessions were ending in a basket nearly every time, and the Sixers had no answer. The Pacers ended the half on a 25-11 run and led the Sixers 59-51.

Philadelphia 76ers strong in 2nd half, Indiana Pacers bench could not hang on

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

The second half was controlled by the Philadelphia 76ers, with young stars Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton having standout performances.

The Sixers have shown many positive signs on offense this year and yet again proved their depth and overall team strength with this win over a talented Indiana Pacers roster.

Aaron Holiday had a strong defensive performance for the Pacers, locking up his assignments on many possessions.

Aaron Holiday +17 tonight(top +/- on team) and was +12(2nd best +/- against cavs last game). His play is rising and is very apparent. Kid can play. #Pacers — Daniel Taylor (@DanielTaylor_90) December 19, 2020

Shake Milton is the 3rd best player on this team. — Sixers Nation (1-0) (@PHLSixersNation) December 19, 2020

This game did not feel like a preseason atmosphere, with both teams playing physically and hustling up and down the court. The Pacers simply would not give up, but neither would the Sixers.

This will conclude the preseason for both teams. The Philadelphia 76ers finished 2-0, while the Indiana Pacers finished 0-3. Both teams showed tremendous upside in this game tonight and should both be considered legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference.