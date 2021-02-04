Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 Charlotte Hornets: Twitter left in awe as Joel Embiid dazzles on the road

The Philadelphia 76ers kept their momentum going with a strong showing against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The 76ers took down their fellow Eastern Conference members on the way to a 16th victory.

The Philadelphia 76ers offense was led by Joel Embiid, who finished with a game-high 33 points on 61% shooting. Embiid was in MVP form tonight and showed once again why he is considered a top big in the NBA.

The 76ers are looking very strong this season, fighting off competitors in the East with outstanding defense and quality offensive possessions.

Philadelphia 76ers deny comeback efforts with big night from Joel Embiid

This Philadelphia 76ers are at their best when Joel Embiid is on the floor

The Philadelphia 76ers had a bit of a rough start in the second half, allowing the Charlotte Hornets to bring the game to within 7 points after leading by 22 at the break.

This Philadelphia team is at its best when Joel Embiid is on the floor, creating space for their talented shooters by drawing double teams from defenses.

The Charlotte Hornets' offense was led by LaMelo Ball, who finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. The Hornets had chances to make this game close, but the high-powered offense of the Philadelphia 76ers kept the margin too wide to recover.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Embiid's big night in Charlotte:

When the rest of the East sees Joel Embiid take the floor pic.twitter.com/9HWhZwaIlY — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 4, 2021

coming into tonight's game, the Philadelphia 76ers are 17.3 points better (net rating) when Joel Embiid is on the floor as opposed to when he's off.



halftime in Charlotte: Embiid is +27 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 4, 2021

Cody zeller, to Joel embiid, while going for a rebound pic.twitter.com/ZWrDwBKB1E — rev ev. black lives matter start lamelo (@ESieges) February 4, 2021

With yet another 30-point, 10-rebound performance, Joel Embiid is now averaging 28.6 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. The 7'2" center continues to improve his jump shot and is a true dual-threat big.

The 76ers improve to 16-6 with the victory and hold a 2.5 game lead over the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the East.

Here are more reactions from the Philadelphia 76ers' 4th straight win:

Embiid really just rolls out of bed with 30-10 lol — Will Rucker💤 (@Will_Rucker3_AD) February 4, 2021

Right now. Today. At this very moment. Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP. No debate in my eyes. Let’s see where he ends up. — Danny Pommells (@DPommellsNBCS) February 4, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to their home court for a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow, February 4th.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will have a break from the action for a day before hosting the red-hot Utah Jazz in a home game on Friday, February 5th.