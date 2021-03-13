Philadelphia 76ers 127-101 Washington Wizards: Twitter worried as Joel Embiid's injury scare spoils huge win for Doc Rivers' men

The Philadelphia 76ers maintained the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a strong victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The 76ers improved to 26-12 with the win, increasing their lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the conference standings to one game.
Joel Embiid appeared to be in his typical MVP form, tallying 23 points and 7 rebounds in less than three quarters. However, he went up for a dunk over a Washington defender, threw it down and landed awkwardly on his left knee.
Joel Embiid leaves early as Philadelphia 76ers blowout Washington Wizards
Embiid seemed to be in an immense amount of pain but was able to walk off the court under his own power. The 7'2" center has had a troubled past with injuries, but the league will be keeping him in their thoughts and prayers tonight.
The game's leading scorer was Russell Westbrook, who tallied 29 points on 54% shooting. The Wizards fell to 14-22 with the loss, keeping them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
Clearly, many NBA fans are worried about Embiid's well-being. The Cameroonian superstar has emerged as one of the league's most polarizing personalities, earning some very passionate fans along the way.
In the midst of an MVP-caliber season, the Philadelphia 76ers can only hope for the absolute best for Embiid.
The severity of Embiid's injury is yet to be determined, but the 76ers will need to keep up their strong play in his absence. Dwight Howard will certainly take on more minutes in the meantime, and Ben Simmons' return now feels a bit more urgent.
While their fans nervously await an update, the Philadelphia 76ers will head back to their home court for a battle with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 14th.
The Wizards, on the other hand, will stay in D.C. and play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 13th.