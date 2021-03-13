Philadelphia 76ers 127-101 Washington Wizards: Twitter worried as Joel Embiid's injury scare spoils huge win for Doc Rivers' men

The Philadelphia 76ers maintained the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a strong victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The 76ers improved to 26-12 with the win, increasing their lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the conference standings to one game.

Joel Embiid appeared to be in his typical MVP form, tallying 23 points and 7 rebounds in less than three quarters. However, he went up for a dunk over a Washington defender, threw it down and landed awkwardly on his left knee.

Joel Embiid leaves early as Philadelphia 76ers blowout Washington Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers improved to 10-9 on the road with the win

Embiid seemed to be in an immense amount of pain but was able to walk off the court under his own power. The 7'2" center has had a troubled past with injuries, but the league will be keeping him in their thoughts and prayers tonight.

The game's leading scorer was Russell Westbrook, who tallied 29 points on 54% shooting. The Wizards fell to 14-22 with the loss, keeping them in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Embiid's injury:

Prayers up for Joel Embiid after he left the game with a leg injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ctvyaxWnaf — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 13, 2021

Waiting for that Embiid update. pic.twitter.com/zSeGHydAky — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) March 13, 2021

I offer my knee to Joel Embiid. Hoping he's okay! #SixersOutsiders — Krystle Rich-Bell (@KrystleRich) March 13, 2021

Hope this Embiid situation isn’t serious — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) March 13, 2021

Jokic and Embiid injured on the same night ..... pic.twitter.com/dyMsDOPFR5 — kyu (@_KayFulm) March 13, 2021

I’m literally asking whoever is up there, whether it’s God or some other higher being, PLEASE let Joel Embiid’s leg be ok. Please, please, please. — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 13, 2021

Clearly, many NBA fans are worried about Embiid's well-being. The Cameroonian superstar has emerged as one of the league's most polarizing personalities, earning some very passionate fans along the way.

In the midst of an MVP-caliber season, the Philadelphia 76ers can only hope for the absolute best for Embiid.

Here are more reactions to Embiid's third-quarter injury:

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid will undergo an MRI on his left knee, sources tell ESPN. He left tonight's game vs. Washington after a hard fall to floor. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2021

* refreshing twitter to find any updates on Embiid *



Sees nothing but videos of the injury...pic.twitter.com/3ovi58YzQR — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhiIIy) March 13, 2021

76ers announcers watching Joel Embiid injure his knee. pic.twitter.com/pJkEnVeCGw — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) March 13, 2021

The severity of Embiid's injury is yet to be determined, but the 76ers will need to keep up their strong play in his absence. Dwight Howard will certainly take on more minutes in the meantime, and Ben Simmons' return now feels a bit more urgent.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Philadelphia 76ers' huge victory:

the philadelphia 76ers putting up another show tonight — kath (@KathxHoops) March 13, 2021

I tell you what, I don't know how the Washington Wizards had win streaks earlier. There are times when they honestly look like the worst NBA team in the league.They go on spells when they couldn't beat a college team. Westbrook and Beal cannot carry this team all by themselves. — Anderson Allen Brown (@AndersonAllenB2) March 13, 2021

While their fans nervously await an update, the Philadelphia 76ers will head back to their home court for a battle with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 14th.

The Wizards, on the other hand, will stay in D.C. and play host to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 13th.