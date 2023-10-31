Philadelphia 76ers depth chart: How do James Harden and PJ Tucker's departures impact Nick Nurse's plans

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded James Harden to the LA Clippers and the NBA community cannot contain themselves. A massive trade of this magnitude wasn't expected just a few days into the season, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a "Woj Bomb" in the middle of the night.

The 76ers are bidding farewell to James Harden, and Pennsylvania fans are certainly happy about it. They were delighted at his arrival after the disastrous tenure of Ben Simmons, but Harden's time with the Sixers wasn't much better. He put up a horrible performance in Game 7 and had a pretty ugly and public feud with the Sixers president Daryl Morey.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The blockbuster trade includes PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev along with Harden while the Philadelphia 76ers get Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, a future first-round pick from a third team, two second-round picks and a pick swap.

This trade has led to some analysts questioning whether Joel Embiid will demand a trade as well. Even if he doesn't this year, he might do so in the upcoming summer. Funnily, the team just acquired head coach Nick Nurse after letting Doc Rivers go. So, the new coach has a lot to deal with in the opening week of the season.

How can Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse change the lineup?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse is now suddenly facing roster changes and a new group. The coaching staff can throw away their playbook and game plan and start fresh with an entirely new cast of role players around Joel Embiid.

PJ Tucker and James Harden have departed, so the team has vacancies in the starting point guard and power forward positions. Filip Petrusev was a bench player who was selected 50th overall in 2021. He didn't see any major minutes and was designated as the center in the team's fifth rotation, essentially garbage minutes. Hence, Petrusev's departure doesn't change the lineup anyway.

Additionally, they are waiving Danny Green to make space in the roster to complete the trade with the Clippers. He wasn't a major player, but the Philadelphia 76ers will certainly miss his shooting and spacing.

Expand Tweet

The team's existing players, such as Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley, De'Anthony Melton, Kelly Oubre Jr., Furkan Korkmaz and Mo Bamba are expected to stay in the rotation with their usual roles.

Now, let's look at the players the Philadelphia 76ers received. The LA Clippers sent them Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin Jr.. Batum will likely be the instant replacement as the starting power forward, with Tobias Harris staying put at the small forward position. We can expect Marcus Morris to come off the bench with Patrick Beverley and strengthen the second unit's defense and hustle.

Moreover, we can expect Danuel House Jr. and Jaden Springer to lose some minutes to make room for Covington and Martin's services off the bench. With Tyrese Maxey starting at point, we shouldn't be surprised if Martin or Beverley see starting minutes as shooting guards.

Starter 2nd Rotation 3rd Rotation PG Tyrese Maxey DeAnthony Melton Terquavion Smith SG Patrick Beverley Kenyon Martin Jr. Furkan Korkmaz SF Tobias Harris Jaden Springer Marcus Morris PF Nicolas Batum Danuel House Jr. Kelly Oubre Jr. C Joel Embiid Paul Reed Robert Covington

The Philadelphia 76ers are starting a new chapter with a new squad. There is going to be an even bigger spotlight on Embiid as he will be tasked with leading this team to the promised land. Only time will tell if this Sixers team can finally make the Conference Finals or if the front office will blow it up and rebuild if Embiid asks for a trade.

As far as the Clippers are concerned, we are about to see the third iteration of the Russell Westbrook and James Harden backcourt. After failed attempts in Oklahoma and Houston, many aren't sure if they make it work on the court in LA. The West just got another superstar in the conference, and the competition is about to get fierce.

Poll : Who won the trade? Philadelphia Los Angeles Clippers 0 votes