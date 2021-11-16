Philadelphia 76ers fine Ben Simmons for not travelling with the team for 6-game road trip

The turmoil between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons keeps getting worse every passing day.

The franchise has now fined the 25-year-old guard for not traveling with the team on their six-game road trip. The 76ers will face teams like the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors during this trip.

Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia's training camp in the summer but was thrown out as he refused to be part of a defensive drill. Post that, Simmons met with the management and his teammates, where he asked for some time away from the game on the grounds of mental health.

However, things aren't looking good between the two parties, as the franchise has once again cleared its intentions by imposing this fine on Simmons. Shams Charania of The Athletic explained the whole situation in detail, where he said:

"The Philadelphia 76ers are fining Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources tell me. Simmons believes that the team continues to try to force him back on the floor despite his mental health concern and are disregarding his mental health issues."

Charania added:

"But the team's positioning has been until there's been information otherwise from their mental health specialist or Simmons, he is expected to ramp back up for return to the court."

All of this controversy started between the two parties when Simmons asked for a trade away from the team, post the 76ers' defeat in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The media have also been critical towards Simmons and slammed him for demanding a trade after putting up a below-par performance in the Playoffs.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers make a deep playoff run without Ben Simmons?

Philadelphia 76ers #25 Ben Simmons in action against the Indiana Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been extremely shorthanded with injuries to many of their players this season. However, the team's never-give-up attitude has helped them stay competitive and pull off some stunning wins. They currently have a 8-6 record and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Despite all the controversy surrounding him, there is no doubt that Ben Simmons is one of the best young players in the NBA. His shooting is a concern, but the Australian is an elite passer with some excellent defensive abilities. Last season, he was an integral part of the 76ers team that finished as the top seed in a stacked Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear that they would love to have Simmons back. However, the 25-year-old seems to have had enough and has been looking for a way out of the franchise.

The 76ers have been trying everything possible to keep him, according to reports. But as each day passes, it looks like Simmons' last game for the 76ers was the 2021 NBA Playoff encounter against the Atlanta Hawks.

Recent trade rumors have suggested that Simmons could be traded to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jaylen Brown. However, nothing has been confirmed by the two parties yet.

