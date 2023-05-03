Philadelphia 76ers head coach on handling rumors around his position - "F**k it"

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is still regarded as one of the best coaches in the league today. Rivers won the Coach of the Year Award in 2000 and led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008.

The Sixers coach has secured 1043 wins throughout his years coaching the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics, the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In an interview with Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett, Doc Rivers addressed his mindset regarding the pressure placed on him if the Philadelphia 76ers fail to make the NBA Finals after seasons of first and second-round exits.

"It is like that for me now,” Rivers said. “Actually I say it all the time, ‘F*** it. The f*** with everybody.’ We’re good, I’m good. I love what I do, and I know that I’m good at it. And let’s keep doing it, you know?"

Rivers has faced a lot of criticism due to constantly coming up short during his coaching tenure with the Clippers and now with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he talks about growth being an important aspect in his life and how he has learned a lot in all of his years coaching different teams in the league.

One of his stepping stones mentioned in the Heavy Sports article was when Doc Rivers worked closely with Darly Morey to improve the roster's depth and chances in making a deep playoff run. The 76ers' key additions in De'Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, Montrezl Harrell and Jalen McDaniels turned the team into a much deeper and competitive roster compared to the previous season.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers on rumors regarding the Lakers

After losing to the Miami Heat last year in the semifinals round, rumors started to circulate that the Philadelphia 76ers would move on from Doc Rivers and he was considered a head coach prospect for the Los Angeles Lakers, who moved on from Frank Vogel.

Rivers addressed those rumors in the Heavy Sports interview.

"You’ve got to have confidence,” Rivers said. “I know I’m doing the job — and that still doesn’t guarantee you win. I know that. That doesn’t mean you deserve to go anywhere, but if that’s what happens, I’m like, OK.

"That’s how I look at it. Once you set a goal and where you want to be, then nothing else can affect you. That’s how I live my life now."

From Rivers' perspective, confidence is key when it comes to coaching in the NBA as pressure to win at the highest level will always be there.

Even if confidence alone won't cut it, the 76ers coach still has his goals locked down with winning as it has helped him silence outside distractions.

